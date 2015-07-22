Summer NAMM 2015 Video: Digitech Polara Reverb Pedal

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we were able to stop by the DigiTech booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, the DigiTech crew shows off their Polara Reverb Pedal while demonstrating its features and effects.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook! For more about DigiTech, visit digitech.com.

