'Tomás Pagán Motta' Out March 3 On 8 Gang Switch — Listen Now!

Tomás Pagán Motta is a DC-based songwriter rooted in the traditions of Americana and folk.

Previously recording under The Petticoat Tearoom, Motta is stepping out from the pseudonym to release his self-titled debut.

The resulting record highlights Motta's move to the foreground, placing his impassioned vocals and expressive lyrics at the center of each warm and orchestral arrangement.

Tomás Pagán Motta is out next week on 8 Gang Switch, and as of today, the album is available to stream in full as an exclusive premiere with HypeMachine.

Of the record, HypeMachine writes "Motta infuses rootsy Americana with the Carribbean folk of his childhood on this eponymous debut."

Motta was born in Maryland of Caribbean heritage and was raised for some time in Puerto Rico. He started his exploration into music playing the trumpet, in an attempt to emulate Cuban multi-instrumentalist Arturo Sandoval. As a young adult, a thirst for expression began to overwhelm him. Motta spent many years as a journalist, but his most vital creative outlet remained songwriting.

He formed The Petticoat Tearoom in Baltimore and began showcasing his music, releasing two records under the moniker. After catching the attention of 8 Gang Switch, label home to the acclaimed fellow D.C.-based roots enthusiasts The Deadmen, Motta is now prepared to make a name for himself with his self-titled debut.

Tomás Pagán Motta is out March 3rd, 2015 via 8 Gang Switch.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

3/13/2015 - Washington, DC @ The Rock and Roll Hotel (w/ The Deadmen)

3/15/2015 - Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar Upstairs

Find out more at http://www.tomaspaganmotta.com