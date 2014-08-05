2015 Guitar World Buyer's Guide: Behind-the-Scenes Video with Playmates Nikki Leigh, Gemma Lee Farrell and Dani Mathers

Each year, we aim to make our annual Buyer’s Guide the kind of girls-and-gear spectacular that you can’t put down.

This year was no different. We flew with high hopes toward sunny California to lock down a supposedly easy Malibu beach shoot and have some fun in the sun with a trio of Playboy Playmates.

Sadly, our hopes were dashed by cloudy skies and heavy winds that forced us to move toward a more tranquil locale. Undeterred, we found a cool spot in downtown L.A. called UFO - The Poodle Parlor, a vintage warehouse where numerous music videos have been shot.

It turned out to be the ideal place to turn up the heat for the 2015 Guitar World Buyer’s Guide.

As we unloaded the latest in drool-worthy guitars, amplifiers, effects and accessories, we patiently waited for the stars of the show to make their appearance, and I can tell you, we weren’t disappointed. Nikki Leigh (Playboy’s Miss May 2012), Dani Mathers (Playboy’s Miss May 2014) and Gemma Lee Farrell (Playboy’s Miss November 2013) are some of the most smoking-hot girls ever to grace these pages. After slipping into ripped-up rock tees, they grabbed a few guitars and started shredding for the camera.

As with previous Buyer’s Guides, this year’s issue presents a selection of the newest gear along with gorgeous gals who know how to handle an ax or two. It also includes the winners of our annual Model Search, Skye Mangrum and Rae Weber.

Be sure to check out this new behind-the-scenes video below! And if you’re still hankering for more, stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes photo outtakes from this shoot!

Even though I didn’t get a chance to get on a beach this time around, I have to admit that this was the best warehouse job I’ve ever had.

The 2015 Guitar World Buyer's Guide is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!