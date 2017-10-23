Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour

(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The Foo Fighters—who we profiled in the December issue of Guitar World—have announced a 2018 North American tour in support of their new, chart-topping album, Concrete and Gold.

The tour will contain two legs, a Southern leg in the spring—running from mid-April through early May—and a Northeastern/Midwestern swing in the summer—taking place throughout the month of July. The second leg of the tour includes a two-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden, two nights at Boston's Fenway Park, and a show at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

You can check out the full itinerary below.

Speaking to Guitar World about touring, Grohl said "It’s weird when you come home from that much touring (the band's lengthy 'Sonic Highways' tour, during which Grohl broke his leg during a performance in Sweden) and that much traveling and that much performing."

"You’re dropped silent onto your back porch with this big question mark, like, ‘Okay, who am I? What am I doing here?’ It’s strange. It can turn into that Apocalypse Now scene with the mirror and the bloody hand if you’re not careful, you know?”

Concrete And Gold North American Tour 2018