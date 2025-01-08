“I need to play. Once a week I go to Ged’s – it’s in the calendar”: Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee are recording their regular jam sessions – but remain tight-lipped about what they’re using them for

The Rush legends have been revisiting the band’s repertoire – and coming up with brand-new jams

Alex Lifeson (L) and Geddy Lee of Rush perform in concert at The Frank Erwin Center on April 23, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

While a Rush reunion may not be in the cards), Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee are still keeping the band's spirit alive by regularly meeting up for friendly jam sessions.

“It’s good to jam with friends as you get older,” Lifeson says in the new issue of Classic Rock. “I need to play. Once a week I go to Ged’s – it’s in the calendar – keep my fingers moving, play Rush stuff, new jams. We do record it, but I couldn’t even begin to tell you where it’ll go.”

