Watch Alice Cooper deliver a shock rock version of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, with some help from new guitarist Anna Cara
The shock rock icon gave a grunge anthem a creepy twist at the 28th edition of Coopstock over the weekend
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It was a case of ‘game recognizes game’ over the weekend as Alice Cooper surprised fans by dishing out a shock rock-ified take of a grunge classic.
Just a few gigs into his latest tour, which sees 22-year-old Brit Anna Clara handpicked as Nita Strauss’ maternity cover, the veteran rocker paid homage to ’90s rock legends Nirvana by covering Smells Like Teen Spirit at his Coopstock festival in Phoenix.
Coopstock is the School's Out songwriter's annual charity fundraiser, where he leafs through his Rolodex to raise funds for his Solid Rock Teen Centers to put on a star-laden show. Ultimately, the event is designed to help the next generation reach their full potential.Article continues below
Alice Cooper and his band headlined the 28th edition of the festival at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, with Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer, and Rock Hall of Famer John Oates also on the bill.
The Nirvana cover was a shock, but a pleasant one at that. Kurt Cobain had drawn from the Pixies for its juxtaposition of quiet verses and loud choruses, but, though not a direct influence, a little of Alice Cooper’s teenage angst – see I’m Eighteen – also bleeds into the track.
It was long-serving guitarist Ryan Roxie who broke out into the song's unmistakable guitar riff on his Sunburst Les Paul, and Coop certainly makes its tense verses that little bit creepier. Roxie stayed faithful to the simplistic guitar solo that ices the song's bridge.
As for Cara, she’s limited to a supporting role here, but she’s taken her dream gig in her stride. Strauss has hailed her “precision and soulful, emotional playing,” as the young shredder was welcomed into the band, having previously worked with Cooper’s other guitarist, Tommy Henriksen.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
In related news, Cooper’s Trash era guitarist John McCurry has lifted the lid on the iconic Poison riff’s unlikely origins.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.