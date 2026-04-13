Watch Alice Cooper deliver a shock rock version of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, with some help from new guitarist Anna Cara

News
By published

The shock rock icon gave a grunge anthem a creepy twist at the 28th edition of Coopstock over the weekend

Alice Cooper, Anna Cara, and Kurt Cobain comped image
(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniel Knighton/Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

It was a case of ‘game recognizes game’ over the weekend as Alice Cooper surprised fans by dishing out a shock rock-ified take of a grunge classic.

Just a few gigs into his latest tour, which sees 22-year-old Brit Anna Clara handpicked as Nita Strauss’ maternity cover, the veteran rocker paid homage to ’90s rock legends Nirvana by covering Smells Like Teen Spirit at his Coopstock festival in Phoenix.

Article continues below
ALICE COOPER - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana)- Live @ Coopstock - Mesa, AZ 4/11/26 4K HDR - YouTube ALICE COOPER - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana)- Live @ Coopstock - Mesa, AZ 4/11/26 4K HDR - YouTube
Watch On

It was long-serving guitarist Ryan Roxie who broke out into the song's unmistakable guitar riff on his Sunburst Les Paul, and Coop certainly makes its tense verses that little bit creepier. Roxie stayed faithful to the simplistic guitar solo that ices the song's bridge.

As for Cara, she’s limited to a supporting role here, but she’s taken her dream gig in her stride. Strauss has hailed her “precision and soulful, emotional playing,” as the young shredder was welcomed into the band, having previously worked with Cooper’s other guitarist, Tommy Henriksen.

In related news, Cooper’s Trash era guitarist John McCurry has lifted the lid on the iconic Poison riff’s unlikely origins.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.