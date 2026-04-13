Watch Alice Cooper deliver a shock rock version of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, with some help from new guitarist Anna Cara

It was a case of ‘game recognizes game’ over the weekend as Alice Cooper surprised fans by dishing out a shock rock-ified take of a grunge classic.

Just a few gigs into his latest tour, which sees 22-year-old Brit Anna Clara handpicked as Nita Strauss’ maternity cover, the veteran rocker paid homage to ’90s rock legends Nirvana by covering Smells Like Teen Spirit at his Coopstock festival in Phoenix.

Coopstock is the School's Out songwriter's annual charity fundraiser, where he leafs through his Rolodex to raise funds for his Solid Rock Teen Centers to put on a star-laden show. Ultimately, the event is designed to help the next generation reach their full potential.

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Alice Cooper and his band headlined the 28th edition of the festival at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, with Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer, and Rock Hall of Famer John Oates also on the bill.

The Nirvana cover was a shock, but a pleasant one at that. Kurt Cobain had drawn from the Pixies for its juxtaposition of quiet verses and loud choruses, but, though not a direct influence, a little of Alice Cooper’s teenage angst – see I’m Eighteen – also bleeds into the track.

ALICE COOPER - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana)- Live @ Coopstock - Mesa, AZ 4/11/26 4K HDR - YouTube Watch On

It was long-serving guitarist Ryan Roxie who broke out into the song's unmistakable guitar riff on his Sunburst Les Paul, and Coop certainly makes its tense verses that little bit creepier. Roxie stayed faithful to the simplistic guitar solo that ices the song's bridge.

As for Cara, she’s limited to a supporting role here, but she’s taken her dream gig in her stride. Strauss has hailed her “precision and soulful, emotional playing,” as the young shredder was welcomed into the band, having previously worked with Cooper’s other guitarist, Tommy Henriksen.

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In related news, Cooper’s Trash era guitarist John McCurry has lifted the lid on the iconic Poison riff’s unlikely origins.