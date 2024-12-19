“Rhythm guitar is the apex of guitar playing. Just look at Keith Richards or Steve Cropper. It’s not the solos, it’s the character in the chords. Most people can solo quite easily”: The Heavy Heavy have bottled rock ‘n’ roll soul – ready to shake up 2025

One of a Kind makes something anew out of familiar materials, and presents a sound that's a not just a celebration of the classics, but of rhythm guitar itself...

The Heavy Heavy&#039;s Georgie Fuller [left] and William Turner play live under gold stage lights, a fitting setting for their retro-inspired sound
(Image credit: Nick Langlois)

With their debut album One of a Kind, UK rockers the Heavy Heavy are dialing up the nostalgia for sun-kissed songs that recall the glory years of rock ’n’ roll.

Led by singer/guitarist William Turner and vocalist Georgie Fuller, their music can be compared to ’60s greats like Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones and Jefferson Airplane, bringing feel-good tunes into the modern age without feeling too engineered or contrived.

Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).