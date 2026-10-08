American rock heavyweights Aerosmith have officially confirmed their return to the stage, “for two nights only” at the Hollywood Bowl.

There’s not long to wait for their first shows since their 2023 farewell tour came to a premature halt in light of Steven Tyler’s vocal injuries. The band will take over the 18,000-capacity venue on October 29 and November 1.

Dubbed California Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends, the two shows will welcome a plethora of guests that pay tribute to the band’s half-century legacy, across a range of genres.

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So, yes, while RUN DMC will appear, there’s a glut of rock icons set to play a role. From electric guitar legends Slash and Nuno Bettencourt to Tom Morello, and Steve Stevens, and there’ll be extra vocal flair from Sammy Hagar, Billy Idol and Godsmack’s Sully Erna.

Super producer and guitarist Andrew Watt, Heart, Alice in Chains duo Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez, Marcus King, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and sticksman to the virtuosos, Kenny Aronoff, will also feature.

The shows are being spearheaded by another big-name producer, Don Was. The man who has wrestled with the Rolling Stones, John Mayer and the Black Crowes is serving as Musical Director and also set to appear at the show.

The cast of guests will change across the two nights, with the band saying to expect “unforgettable collaborations and unexpected moments.” They’ve also teased more surprise announcements to come.

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Says Aerosmith: “These highly anticipated performances will mark a return to the stage for Aerosmith, giving fans a rare opportunity to experience the band together once again and the unmistakable chemistry and stage presence that have defined their live shows for more than five decades.”

In August last year, Joe Perry refused to rule out one more Aerosmith show so the band could end on their own terms. It seems likely then, that these shows could well represent Aerosmith’s own Back to the Beginning – a chance to go out with a bang, not a whimper.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since their last show, Perry and Tyler have linked up numerous times, including their controversial MTV VMAs performance where they paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

They’ve also released a surprise collaborative EP with Yungblud, who Perry says “really has the stuff.” The One More Time EP was their first new music since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension!.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the two shows on Thursday October 8th at 10am PDT until Friday October 9th at 10am PDT through the Citi Entertainment program.

The remaining tickets will go on sale on Saturday October 10th at 10am PDT.

See Aerosmith for more.