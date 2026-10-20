“It’s weird to see one of the all-time thrash greats trying to compete with Limp Bizkit”: The highs and lows of Anthrax, album by album

With Scott Ian and Charlie Benante sitting in with Guitar World to talk about the making of Anthrax's Cursum Perficio, then only to float the idea that it could be their last, we go digging through their back catalog for an album-by-album guide to one of thrash's Big Four.

Fist Full of Metal [Megaforce, 1984]

Soldiers Of Metal - YouTube Watch On

Anthrax’s debut didn’t reinvent the proverbial (and very new) thrash wheel, but it’s every bit as riffy and heavy as anything else from the era. Soldiers of Metal is memorable, as is the cover of Alice Cooper’s I’m Eighteen. But what makes this record stand out is that it’s the only one to feature Neil Turbin on vocals and Danny Lilker on bass.

What’s more, original guitarist Greg Walls, who doesn’t play on the record, claimed he “wrote the whole album.” All in all, the mighty ‘thrax hadn’t found their footing yet.

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Lead Guitarist: Dan Spitz

Key Track: Soldiers of Metal

Spreading the Disease [Island, 1985]

Anthrax - Madhouse - YouTube Watch On

Much like Fist, the cover of Anthrax’s second record featured a random person looking, er, uncomfortable. Also present are tons of massive riffs and chords via Scott Ian and boatloads of shred-heavy solos from Dan Spitz.

That’s all good, as was the fact that this record kicked off the so-called “classic” Anthrax lineup, featuring Frank Bello on bass and Joey Belladonna on vocals. Madhouse, Aftershock and Lone Justice show Anthrax making strides.

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Lead Guitarist: Dan Spitz

Key Track: Madhouse

Among the Living [Megaforce, 1987]

Anthrax - Caught In A Mosh - YouTube Watch On

Here we have the start of Anthrax’s halcyon era that earned them “Big Four of Thrash Metal” status. A couple of years of the aforementioned classic lineup pounding the pavement and collecting riffs and hard-charging melodies set to mass destruction led to seething cuts like Indians, Caught in a Mosh and I Am the Law.

It also didn’t hurt that guitar-producing legend Eddie Kramer twirled the knobs for this one, leading to further sonic expansion and exploration.

What did hurt was that while Anthrax were on tour with Metallica in 1986, Cliff Burton was killed in a bus crash in Sweden. The record was ultimately dedicated to Burton.

Lead Guitarist: Dan Spitz

Key Track: Caught in a Mosh

State of Euphoria [Megaforce, 1988]

Anthrax - Antisocial (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Anthrax’s fourth record might not have been as critically acclaimed as Among the Living. Still, it was their most commercially successful record to date.

It’s not hard to see why, as the commercially viable vibes intersect with Ian and Spitz’s knack for taking punk roots and merging them with traditional metal sensibilities, leading to cuts like Make Me Laugh and Antisocial, which, for many fans’ money, are among the band’s best songs on their greatest album.

Lead Guitarist: Dave Spitz

Key Track: Antisocial

Persistence of Time [Megaforce, 1990]

Anthrax - Got The Time - YouTube Watch On

So, about the “greatest album” statement from a second ago… fans of Anthrax’s 1990 offering might have a word or two to say about that. This record showed maturity and an evolution of musicianship and sound – which was well-timed, as the grunge and alt-rock movement was right around the corner, waiting to pull the rug out from under ’80s rock bands.

Got the Tim”(a Joe Jackson cover), Belly of the Beast and In My World showed growth, leading to a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance. But none of this was enough to keep the core lineup together, making this Belladonna’s last record with Anthrax until 2011.

Lead Guitarist: Dan Spitz

Key Track: Got the Time

Sound of White Noise [Elektra, 1993]

Ah yes. The start of the John Bush era. Bush was no Belladonna, but this wasn’t the Anthrax of old in most respects, as Sound saw the band doing what many of their ilk did – make an “alternative metal” album.

This was just a fancy way of saying, “We’re trying to compete with Pearl Jam and Nirvana.” Spitz and Ian still tear it up on Only and Black Lodge. But if pure thrash is your thing, this album probably isn’t for you.

Lead Guitarist: Dan Spitz

Key Track: Only

Stomp 442 [Elektra, 1995]

Anthrax - King Size - YouTube Watch On

Yet again, Stomp 442 saw Anthrax venturing away from what made them… Anthrax. This time, New York’s favorite thrash sons dropped the grunge vibes in favor of groove metal, which was in vogue, thanks to Pantera. The record lacks a certain sonic quality because Spitz had left, but Dimebag Darrell was there to lend a hand.

Lead Guitarists: Paul Crook, Dimebag Darrell, Zach Throne, Mike Tempesta

Key Track: King Size

Volume 8: The Threat Is Real [Ignition, 1998]

For Anthrax’s next offering, which marked the end of their major-label days, they tapped into another flavor of the day: nu-metal. Admittedly, it’s kind of weird to see one of the all-time thrash greats trying to compete with Limp Bizkit, but people gotta eat and keep the lights on, right?

Anthrax still hadn’t hired a proper replacement for Spitz, so Dimebag Darrell popped into the studio to help again, as did Paul Crook. The result is a weird album that features some unique moments, including Inside Out and Born Again Idiot.

Lead Guitarists: Dimebag Darrell, Paul Crook

Key Track: Inside Out

We’ve Come for You All [Sanctuary, 2003]

Strap It On - YouTube Watch On

For Bush’s final act with Anthrax, he and his bandmates unfurrowed We’ve Come for You All, which came after a five-year break. And while the ’90s was over, Anthrax’s dabbling with alt-metal, groove metal and nu-metal continued – all in one record!

What also wasn’t over was Dimebag’s involvement, which led to him playing lead on Strap It On and Cadillac Rock Box. This was kind of interesting, as the band had formally hired Rob Caggiano as their full-time lead guitarist.

All in all, this record was one for the diehards, as it’s just too weird. Just ask Roger Daltrey, who provided “additional vocals” on Taking the Music Back.

Lead Guitarists: Dimebag Darrell, Rob Caggiano

Key Track: Strap It On

Worship Music [Megaforce, 2011]

I'm Alive - YouTube Watch On

Finally, vocalist Joey Belladonna returned to Anthrax. Along with him came a return to the thrash-oriented sound that made the band famous. This was good news, as the band re-signed with Megaforce/Nuclear Blast Records and experienced some of the best reviews they’d seen in years.

As evidenced by songs like The Devil You Know and I’m Alive, Ian and Caggiano seemed to develop a real groove as a guitar duo. Sadly, it wouldn’t last.

Lead Guitarist: Rob Caggiano

Key Track: I’m Alive

For All Kings [Megaforce, 2016]

Anthrax - Breathing Lightning Lyric Video HD OFFICIAL - YouTube Watch On

While it might not have the chart hits or greatest-hits cachet of Anthrax’s ’80s work, Kings is in league with the band’s classic era. Newcomer Jonathan Donais injected heaping loads of shred and is the band’s most talented shredder since Dave Spitz. His flash and ability leave Ian to do what he does best: bludgeon you with riffs and rhythms.

Lead Guitarist: Jonathan Donais

Key Track: Breathing Lightning

Cursum Perficio [Nuclear Blast, 2026]

Anthrax - The Edge Of Perfection (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

This brings us to their hyper-delayed and long-awaited return. Why did it take so long? Maybe it was Covid. Maybe it’s because Charlie Benante was kicking it with Pantera. Maybe it’s because Bello was writing a book.

Regardless, it’s here, and it captures the band’s spirit and edge. Donais and Ian deliver the amp-blowing rage fans have come to love and crave. For us, this album isn’t the band’s absolute best, but it represents some very good Anthrax. Let’s be thankful for that.

Lead Guitarist: Jonathan Donais

Key Track: The Edge of Perfection