“The bass isn’t looked at as a ‘cool instrument’. It’s always seen as the ‘backbone’ of a band. I think I’m trying to shed new light on it”: Blu DeTiger on how she's changing people’s perception of bass players

With her newly released signature guitar with Fender, DeTiger shares her vision for redefining the bass as a leading instrument

Blu DeTiger performs at KOKO on January 26, 2024 in London, England
(Image credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images)

Blu DeTiger has already garnered hundreds of thousands of fans with her funk and disco-infused basslines, been crowned one of Forbes 30 under 30 in 2023 and released her very first signature guitar. So it should be no surprise that the modern bass icon says her sights are set higher than simply holding it down in a steady gig.

“The bass isn’t looked at as a ‘cool instrument’. It’s always seen as something in the background, or the ‘backbone’ of a band," DeTiger recently told Guitar.com. "I think I’m trying to shed a new light on it. People were very receptive to that online, so that’s always affirming.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.