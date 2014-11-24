BIG Something Premiere "Megalodon" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of BIG Something's new music video for "Megalodon."

The song is from their new album, Truth Serum, which was released November 4.

"We recorded Truth Serum almost entirely live in the studio in order to get the best of both worlds, the energy from playing together live and the polish of the recording studio environment," said BIG Something's Nick MacDaniels.

"This video was created in the spirit of that concept, combining studio footage from the recording of 'Megalodon' and concert footage from the Big What?, our annual summer music festival."

Speaking of which, the 2015 The Big What? festival will take place June 25 to 27 in Mebane, North Carolina. For more information, visit thebigwhat.com. To find out where to see BIG Something in November, December and January (including their November 28 show in Washington, D.C.), check out their current tour dates directly below the video.

For more about BIG Something, visit bigsomething.net and follow them on Facebook.

Current BIG Something Tour Dates:

Nov 26Ziggy’sWinston-Salem, NC

Nov 28Gypsy Sally’sWashington, DC

Nov 29Skullys Music DinerColumbus, OH

Dec 7Barrelhouse SouthSavannah, GA

Dec 12Charleston Pour HouseCharleston, SC

Dec 13JJ’s BohemiaChattanooga, TN

Dec 30The Chop ShopCharlotte, NC

Dec 31Lincoln Theatre NYERaleigh, NC

Jan 2Martin’s DowntownRoanoke, VA

Jan 3Martin’s DowntownRoanoke, VA

** - Baltimore Residency @ The 8x10

# - Album release show/5th Annual Big Something Costume Ball