Black Sabbath to Host Live Town Hall Event on YouTube and Google+ Tonight

After plenty of behind-the-scenes teaser videos, song premieres and album-streaming events, Black Sabbath's long-awaited new album, 13, was finally released today, June 11, via Vertigo/Republic.

To celebrate the occasion, all three remaining original members of the band — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler — will participate in a live Town Hall event at 7 EST tonight.

Osbourne and Butler, who can be seen in the brief video below, will be present at the live event at Angel Orensanz Foundation For Contemporary Art in New York City. Iommi will be beamed in from Birmingham, England. 13 drummer Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine) and Osbourne's son Jack, who directed the aforementioned teaser videos, will join live via Google+ Hangout from Los Angeles.

The event will be hosted by comedian Jim Norton, one of the many highlights at Guitar World's roasts of Zakk Wylde and Dee Snider.

Viewers around the world will join in at youtube.com/officialsabbath. The event will also air live on Ozzy Osbourne's SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard, via satellite on channel 38 and through the SiriusXM Internet radio app on smartphones and other connected devices, plus online at SiriusXM.com.

For more about the event, visit Black Sabbath's official website.