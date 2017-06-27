Brad Paisley Announces Netflix Comedy Special

Country music superstar and guitarist Brad Paisley has announced his one-hour comedy special, Comedy Rodeo, will make its Netflix debut on August 15, 2017.

The feature includes special guests and comedians Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana and Mike E. Winfield.

Actor David Hasselhoff and multi-talented Reba McEntire make special appearances.

The show was filmed earlier this year when Paisley hosted two comedy shows at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, TN as part of the Wild West Comedy Festival.

