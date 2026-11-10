Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will reunite next year for a one-off performance

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are set for a rare reunion next year, as part of a one-off charity show – VetsAid 2027, hosted by Joe Walsh.

The last surviving members of the Beatles haven’t performed together since December 2024, when Starr joined Macca for his finale Got Back tour show in London. For that gig, the drummer played drums on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Helter Skelter.

Before then, McCartney and Starr have only shared the stage on a handful of sporadic occasions. In 2019, they played those same two songs on McCartney’s final Freshen Up tour date. In 2015, McCartney inducted his fellow Beatle into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a joint performance.

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Macca and Starr will be reuniting for the Joe Walsh & Friends at VetsAid 2027, a charity show that will raise money for Nevada veterans and their families.

The two Beatles will join Walsh on the bill alongside other special guests, including The Killers, The War on Drugs, St Vincent, Lucius, and more.

“Having spent the past two years at the Sphere and working with the hardworking people of Las Vegas, I want to show them my gratitude and respect,” Walsh said in a statement.

“This city has taken such good care of me and my family that it would be my privilege to give back to the large veteran community here and to their families.”

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The show will take place on January 29, 2027 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. General public on-sale will begin November 13.

For more information, head over to AXS.