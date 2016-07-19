Slayer and Dark Horse Comics Team Up for Comic Book Series

(Image credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Dark Horse Comics and thrash-punk titans Slayer have joined forces to deliver a new comic series, titled Repentless.

With full participation from the band, and taking inspiration from Slayer’s recent Repentless music videos (filmed in support of their latest album, Repentless), disciple Jon Schnepp (Metalocalypse) will pen the three-issue comic series with interior bloodlines drawn by Guiu Vilanova (Twilight Zone, Conan the Avenger, Weird Detective). Glenn Fabry’s covers reign in blood while postmortem Eric Powell (The Goon, Hillbilly) will illustrate the variant cover for the first issue.

“I think of the songs I write as stories,” Slayer’s Kerry King told Rolling Stone in an exclusive interview. “And if nothing else, they are certainly visual.”

Slayer: Repentless #1 (of 3) will be on comic stands in December 2016. You can preorder it at your local comic shop.