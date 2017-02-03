Dave Mustaine Offers Exclusive Megadeth Bootcamp at His Estate

Tickets are available now for the Megadeth Bootcamp, the Ultimate Fan Experience!

Over the weekend of March 10 to 13, 2017, Dave Mustaine is throwing open the gates to his southern California estate for a strictly limited number of Megadeth fans to come in for a one-on-one weekend with the entire band.

There will be something for all Megafans, including a chance to record Megadeth songs with the band in Mustaine’s home studio, guitar, bass, and drum clinics, an intimate acoustic performance and campfire stories from the band, beer, wine and coffee tastings, movie screenings, Megadeth Trivia with Jose Mangin (and the band!), exclusive merch items, photo opps, and more.

Attendees can stay on site at the Mustaine residence, or complimentary shuttle service from a nearby hotel. For tickets and more info, visit MegadethBootCamp.com.

Megadeth Boot Camp: The Ultimate Fan Experience

Friday, March 10, 2017–Sunday, March 12, 2017Doors open at 10:00 A.M.

Weekend Resort Package + Megadeth Boot Camp

$1999 per person for quad occupancy room

$2099 per person for triple occupancy room

$2199 per person for double occupancy room

$2299 per person for single occupancy room

*Layaway payment plans available

• Hotel accommodations at the Pala Resort and Casino Friday

• Sunday (15 mins away from Mustaine Estate)

• Complimentary shared transportation to and from Resort to the Mustaine Estate

• Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner provided on-site at Mustaine Estate

• Access to workshops and activities of your choice throughout the weekend

– Access to intimate acoustic performance by Megadeth

• Access to gardens and Rock ‘n’ Roll library throughout the weekend

• On-site paparazzi to capture all your unforgettable moments

• Commemorative Megadeth Boot Camp laminate

Mustaine Residence Package + Megadeth Boot Camp

$2999 per person for double occupancy tent

$5499 per person for single occupancy tent

*Layaway payment plans available

• Stay on-site in a private furnished bell tent w/ beds at the private Mustaine Estate in Fallbrook, CA Friday – Sunday- Exclusive welcome gift

• Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner provided on-site at residence

• Access to on-site private shower trailers and VIP restrooms

• Access to all workshops and activities of your choice throughout the weekend

• Access to intimate acoustic performance by Megadeth- Preferred seating to campfire stories with Megadeth- Priority access to off-site wine tasting with Dave Mustaine (approx. 45 minutes away)

• Access to gardens and Rock ‘n’ Roll library on-site throughout the weekend

• On-site paparazzi to capture all your unforgettable moments

• Commemorative Megadeth Boot Camp laminate

Boot Camp Only Pass

*This package does not include accommodations of any kind. $999 per person

*Layaway payment plans available

• Complimentary shared transportation to and from Resort to the Mustaine Estate daily

• Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner provided on-site at Mustaine Estate

• Access to workshops and activities of your choice throughout the weekend

• Access to intimate acoustic performance by Megadeth

• Access to gardens & Rock n’ Roll library on-site throughout the weekend

• On-site paparazzi to capture all your unforgettable moments

• Commemorative Megadeth Boot Camp Laminate

BOOT CAMP KEY POINTS:

• STAY ON-SITE AT DAVE MUSTAINE’S PRIVATE ESTATE: This is truly a once in a lifetime accommodation.

• DAILY BREAKFAST, LUNCH, AND DINNER PROVIDED ON-SITE.

• WELCOMING MEET AND GREET WITH MEGADETH + Q&A SESSIONS: Kick the weekend off meeting the band and grabbing a personal one on one photo with Megadeth!Following the Meet and Greet, ask the band a few questions you’ve always wanted to know!

DRUM CLINIC

Learn the perfect practice regimen, double bass patterns, and more from Dirk himself! Cheat Sheets included.

GUITAR CLINIC

Learn tips, tricks and scales teaching you how to be more accomplished in metal from Kiko.

BASS CLINIC

Learn tips, tricks and scales teaching you how to be more accomplished in metal lead by David Ellefson.

BEER TASTING WITH UNIBROUE FEAT. THE MASTER BREWER

Unibroue beer tasting and history of the brew on-site with Jerry, the master brewer and Dave.

COFFEE TIME WITH DAVID ELLEFSON

Enjoy your morning Ellefson Coffee Co. coffee with the man himself. Learn about the history and passion behind Ellefson Coffee Co. followed by breakfast.

ACOUSTIC PERFORMANCE AND CAMPFIRE STORIES WITH MEGADETH

Sit around an amazing campfire and listen to stories from the road with the man that lived them! PLUS an exclusive intimate acoustic set from MEGADETH!!!!

WINE TASTING WITH DAVE MUSTAINE

Travel to an off-site Winery with Dave Mustaine to learn the history behind his vineyard, the passion behind the wine brand and enjoy an amazing tasting of Mustaine’s own wine blends.

MEGADETH TRIVIA NIGHT HOSTED BY JOSE MANGIN

Put your knowledge to the test in a Megadeth specific trivia game to win exclusive prizes!