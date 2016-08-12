Early Times Premieres "Pistol Under My Pillow" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Pistol Under My Pillow," the new music video by bluesman Early Times.

The clip, which you can check out below, was shot in Los Angeles this summer and directed by Jeremy Dylan Lanni.

Early wrote, produced and played all the instruments on the track, which is from his forthcoming album, Gene Yes Disc Eyes.

Early Times grew up in Sacramento playing in the same local music scene that produced Cake and Deftones—all while playing in jazz and blues clubs around the city. When he had a jazz trio with Johnny Heartsman, legendary organist Jimmy Smith would occasionally sit in. Early joined E.C. Scott's touring band and played throughout the U.S. and Greece, subsequently playing on her Hard Act to Follow and Masterpiece releases. In 2009, he played lead guitar on "Rabbit Fighter," a T-Rex cover by Kevin Seconds of punk band 7 Seconds.

Early eventually moved to New York City and was a founding member of Sirius Satellite Radio's on-air staff. He hosted a daily show on Sirius Blues for seven years. Oh yes, he also won the Critics' Choice Award as Sacramento's Best Guitarist.

"Pistol Under My Pillow" is available via Amazon, iTunes and other online retailers.

For more about Early Times, follow along on Facebook.

Pistol Under My Pillow from Jeremy Lanni and Early Times from Jeremy Lanni on Vimeo.