Exclusive: Mime Game Premiere "Do You" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Do You," the new music video by Mime Game.

The song is from the alt-rockers' latest EP, Do Your Work, which was released October 1, 2013.

The EP was recorded in Los Angeles with Rick Parker (Dandy Warhols, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Jewel, Sugar Cult) and partially recorded at Scott Weiland's (Stone Temple Pilots) studio.

Singer, guitarist and lyricist Dillon DeVoe created Mime Game as a side project in 2007 while still fronting the alt-rock act Josephine Collective, then signed to the Warner Brothers label. The band, which was home-grown in Kansas, also features Dalton Gomez (lead guitar), Chris Bradley (bass) and Duncan Burnett (drums).

Do Your Work showcases insightful lyrics, strong rhythms, meaty bass lines and technical leads. You can check out the band at their official website and Facebook page.