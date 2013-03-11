Exclusive Videos: Adrenaline Mob's John Moyer and Russell Allen Discuss Covering Van Halen's "Romeo Delight"

Adrenaline Mob have released two more videos of the band in the studio recording Van Halen's "Romeo Delight." The song is from the band's upcoming release, Coverta, an eight-track EP featuring covers of some of the band’s favorite songs.

The videos below show bassist John Moyer and singer Russell Allen recording the track and commenting on the process and on Van Halen. To see the first video from this series, featuring guitarist Mike Orlando in action, head here.

Adrenaline Mob — Russell Allen (Symphony X), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), John Moyer (Disturbed) and Mike Orlando (Sonic Stomp) — will kick off a US tour Tuesday, March 12. You can check out all the current dates below the videos.

Coverta is Adrenaline Mob's first CD of covers. Here's the full track listing:

01. "High Wire," Badlands

02. "Stand Up and Shout," Dio

03. "Break on Through," The Doors

04. "Romeo Delight," Van Halen

05. "Barracuda," Heart

06. "Kill the King," Rainbow

07. "The Lemon Song," Led Zeppelin

08. "The Mob Rules," Black Sabbath

ADRENALINE MOB ON TOUR:

3/12 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

3/13 – New York, NY @ Marlin @ Webster Hall

3/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar

3/15 – Allentown, PA @ Crocodile Rock

3/16 – West Springfield, VA @ Empire

3/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Brewster’s Roc Bar

3/19 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

3/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven

3/22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

3/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live

3/24 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/25 – Abilene, TX @ Lucky Mule

3/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Joe’s Grotto

3/28 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

3/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cheyenne Saloon

3/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

4/1 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

4/2 – Kansas City, KS @ The VooDoo Lounge

4/4 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

4/5 – Nashville, TN @ Exit IN

4/6 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

4/7 – Richmond, VA @ Kingdom