Foo Fighters and Jewel Perform Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" — Video

Another Foo Fighters show, another special guest, another cover of a legendary classic-rock tune!

This time, we drop in on the Foos' show this past Friday night in Phoenix, Arizona, when they invited Jewel, yes Jewel, on stage.

When Dave Grohl introduced the singer, he said they’d been planning on playing “some nice thing [they] thought would sound good.” Instead, we're told, "Jewel said, 'I wanna do this'."

Then Grohl launched into Jimmy Page's instantly recognizable intro to Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”

You can take in some fan-shot footage of the performance below. As always, be sure to tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook!