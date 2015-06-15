Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Dates After Dave Grohl Breaks Leg Onstage in Sweden — Video

Foo Fighters have cancelled two tour dates after frontman Dave Grohl fractured in his leg during the band's Friday-night show in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The band was due to perform at the Pinkpop Festival last night in Landgraaf, the Netherlands, and at the AFG Arena in St. Gallen, Switerzland, today.

Foo Fighters were playing the second song of their set—“Monkey Wrench”—when Grohl accidentally plunged into the security pit. However, dedicated performer that he is, Grohl returned to the stage not too long after and proceeded to play a full two-and-a-half hour set with his leg in a cast.

Grohl was spotted in London yesterday—on crutches—but very much out and about.