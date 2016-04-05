GoPro Video: Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro Plays "Dystopia"

Once again, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro attached a GoPro camera to his Ibanez guitar's headstock during a recent Megadeth show.

Below, you can see what "Dystopia" looks (and sounds) like from this unique point of view.

Last month, Loureiro posted a similar video of Megadeth playing "Holy Wars." "Dystopia" is the title track from the band's new album, which was released in January.

If you're really into the "GoPro camera on a guitar" thing, be sure to check out a GoPro performance by Brad Paisley (where he actually uses the camera as a slide) and a GoPro gear demo by Eddie Van Halen.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was Guitar World's April 2016 cover star.

Dystopia Kiko 's solo GOPRO

Dystopia - Megadeth Kiko's Ibanez KIKO100 point of view

Posted by Kiko Loureiro on Sunday, April 3, 2016