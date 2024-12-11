“The guitar can be your best friend one day and your rival the next – it keeps you on your toes”: London jazz ace Artie Zaitz on why the amp is your second instrument and how he learned to love mistakes

Features
By
( )
published

Zaitz's debut album, The Regulator, introduces a prodigious talent on guitar, and he is backed by some of the best players in the capital's jazz scene

Artie Zaitz is suited and booted and holds a sunburst Gibson ES-330T hollowbody.
(Image credit: Anastasiia Zaitz)

Artie Zaitz is a jazz guitarist and Hammond organ player from London who is already a mainstay on the jazz scene at the age of 30.

With his father, Jake Zaitz, himself an established blues guitarist, Artie was exposed to blues and jazz music from an early age, and became influenced by the mid-’60s soul jazz organ/guitar trios associated with the New York Chitlin circuit.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Glenn Kimpton
Glenn Kimpton

Glenn Kimpton is a freelance writer based in the west of England. His interest in English folk music came through players like Chris Wood and Martin Carthy, who also steered him towards alternate guitar tunings. From there, the solo acoustic instrumental genre, sometimes called American Primitive, became more important, with guitarists like Jack Rose, Glenn Jones and Robbie Basho eventually giving way to more contemporary players like William Tyler and Nick Jonah Davis. Most recently, Glenn has focused on a more improvised and experimental side to solo acoustic playing, both through his writing and his own music, with players like Bill Orcutt and Tashi Dorji being particularly significant.