“The time has come that I must close this chapter and begin the next”: The Black Dahlia Murder guitarist Brandon Ellis leaves the band after 9-year stint

Brandon Ellis has announced he’s left The Black Dahlia Murder after nine years as their lead electric guitar player.

The melodic death metal band had originally postponed upcoming tour dates in Mexico and South America because of vocalist Brian Eschbach’s health issues, but the celebrated shredder has since followed up with a social media post confirming his departure from the group.

“I have recently parted ways with The Black Dahlia Murder,” he shared via Instagram. “I'm grateful for my 9 years spent with this iconic band, and to have had the rare honor of making music with the legendary Trevor Strnad.

“I'm proud of my contributions to the band's legacy and of all that we've accomplished together.⁠

“Unfortunately, the time has come that I must close this chapter and begin the next. I'd like to thank the fans for the mountains of support they've afforded us all over the years, and I wish the band the best in all future endeavors.”

Ellis, who made his name in fellow American death metallers Arsis before replacing Ryan Knight in 2016, has contributed to three albums during his near-decade stint in the band. Two of those featured the band's iconic original vocalist Trevor Strnad, who passed in 2022.

Their 10th album Servitude, which arrived last year, also saw Knight, the man Ellis had replaced, rejoin the band – but their dual guitar partnership has sadly only lasted one album.

During his time in The Black Dahlia Murder, Ellis’ stock has risen exponentially. That’s led to some notable gear creations, including a drop-dead 27-fret Gold Crackle Jackson Kelly, considered an extremely challenging custom build for Jackson’s luthiers.

He followed that up with the launch of his signature Seymour Duncan pickup, the Dyad, a “high-detailed” bridge humbucker that’s flipped upside-down.

An official statement from the band in the wake of Ellis’ decision reads: “We wanna thank Brandon Ellis for his 9 years of service and wish him the best of luck in all future endeavors.”

The guitar community has responded to the news, with Misha Mansoor saying: “Excited to see what the next chapter is for you dude!” – a sentiment that Angel Vivaldi echoes. Prog titan Jake Howsam Lowe, meanwhile, has thanked him for his “contributions to the amazing catalog”.

At this time, it’s unclear what Ellis’ next steps will be, but being highly respected in the metal community as a formidable player and producer, and a savvy mind when it comes to gear, he likely won’t be short of options.