“I’ve used Teles and Strats, but I always find myself going back to that Jag – something about the Cobain Jag just sounded extra-beefy”: Courtney Barnett is one of indie-rock’s most celebrated southpaws – and the Nirvana Fender connection runs deep

Features
By published

The Australian singer-songwriter’s new live session demonstrates her continuing curiosity about dynamics, ambience and composing, as she admits she might be too comfortable with her Kurt Cobain Jag

Courtney Barnett plays a Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar in studio
(Image credit: Fender)

Courtney Barnett’s three solo albums have been slathered with awards in her homeland of Australia and graced charts internationally. Her 2015 debut was nominated for a Grammy, and her 2017 collaboration with US singer Kurt Vile landed on many album-of-the-year lists.

Fender – which spotlights artists using their instruments in their video session series – invited her to take a break from working on her next album to shoot an episode. She chose to reinterpreting two tracks from her 2021 album Things Take Time, Take Time.

“It was fun to choose polar opposites,” Barnett says of the songs Turning Green and Before You Gotta Go. “One is really bandy and jammy and the other is a lot more timid, fingerpicky and small.”

She adds: “I might not play the same thing live as I would in the studio, because it just needs more of something. Simplifying things in the studio sometimes works better. It comes through stronger.”

Turning Green, in particular, is a different animal. “We spent a while picking it apart and putting it back together. The album version is drums and organ and the bassline is driving it. The guitar doesn’t even come in until the end. Live, it just needed a bit more energy.

“I started creating that kind of ambient sound, just swells and little stabs here and there. Because the organ isn’t there when we play as a three-piece, it’s just substituting instruments and filling some of those spaces. I love the album version – but I’ve really come to love what it’s turned into live.”

Barnett describes Before You Gotta Go as another of her favorites from the record. “It’s all around the guitar riff,” she says. “It’s such a fun song to perform solo because it bounces between the guitar and the vocals and it’s simple and stripped back.”

The left-hander performed Turning Green on her Kurt Cobain signature Jaguar, and Before You Gotta Go on an American Vintage II ‘61 Stratocaster.

“Over the years I’ve used Teles and Strats here and there, but I always find myself going back to that Jag,” she muses. “Recently though, I’ve been really loving playing with the Strat. I use that for the more fingerpicky songs.

Courtney Barnett | Fender Sessions | Fender - YouTube Courtney Barnett | Fender Sessions | Fender - YouTube
Watch On

The Cobain Jaguar has become her number one instrument. “I had played a regular Jag before that, which I also love. But something about the Cobain Jag just sounded extra-beefy. I really liked the range of sounds and dynamics it had.

“The Jag has been my go-to and my universal guitar. Sometimes it takes a producer to say, ‘Why don’t we try another guitar for this song?’”

She admits relying on that guitar “can be a bit of a safety thing,” adding: “I feel like it can cover all ground. The Strat just feels a bit cleaner. I got a Roland Jazz Chorus recently – running the Strat through that is really fun, and it just makes sense. It wobbles nicely! I love the Jag, but it does make things feel a bit dirtier.”

For the Fender session, she employed a pair of ‘68 Custom Deluxe Reverb amps. Her usual choice is a Deluxe or a Twin. Although she coaxes a wide range of tones from her guitars, they come entirely from her fingers and pedals – she rarely touches the guitar controls, which she leaves on 10.

On the Jaguar she uses the bridge pickup exclusively. With the Strat, she’s a little more adventurous: “I’m still experimenting with the pickup selector, finding sounds I like.”

Courtney Barnett in Fender session

(Image credit: Fender)

She has no fixed amp settings, instead tailoring her sound in the venue. “I try to listen in the room,” she explains. “I normally start on fives, and then I usually find myself dropping out a bit of the mids. I’ve always gone for more treble, because that’s what my ear wants.

“I’ve got to be careful with it though. I like it more because I can hear it, but I’ve got a feeling that over the years, I’ve lost a little bit of high range in my ears. So it can come across too shrill. It can be a fine line, so I work with whoever’s doing front of house to find a happy medium.”

I can be really lazy at reading manuals or watching tutorials… I just want to get on with what I’m doing

The ambient tones on display are the result of her experience making 2023’s End of the Day, an instrumental collaboration with Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa that soundtracked Barnett’s Anonymous Club documentary.

“I was experimenting with a few pedals on that album,” she says. “Some of those pedals have crossed over into my live set up now, like the Space Echo.”

Courtney Barnett in Fender session

(Image credit: Fender)

The expansive tones came from a surprisingly compact pedalboard. “I’ve normally got three stages of distortion: The MXR Micro Amp boost, the Blues Driver and the OCD. It depends on what song, but normally they kind of build up towards the end. It’ll be one step of each distortion, and then together, so they build on top of each other.

“I had the Boss RE-202 Space Echo for all those ambient sounds at the beginning. I’ve always got a EHX Freeze pedal on my board. I use that in Before You Gotta Go. I started off with a drone of the G so it hangs over the whole song.

“I normally have the amp pretty clean. Sometimes I’ll play the Micro Amp as a kind of cleanish sound, Normally I try to have a clean clean with no pedals, especially if I’m playing as a three piece, so that if a song needs to build, it has somewhere to go

“Sometimes I use the footswitch for the amp effects, but normally I rely on my pedals. I’m pretty sure I was using the Space Echo to make the swells on Turning Green. Sometimes I use a wah pedal in that song, just for movement.

Courtney Barnett in Fender session

(Image credit: Fender)

“I also use the EarthQuaker Avalanche Run, another delay. I love that one – I feel like I’m still learning how to use it properly. I’ve had it for so long, but it’s still a little bit of a mystery, which is fun. I can be really lazy at reading manuals or watching tutorials. Sometimes I just want to get on with what I’m doing, and then it’s all hit-and-miss and guessing.”

Barnett is continuing work on the follow-up to Things Take Time, Take Time. “I don’t have a piano at the moment where I’m living, so it’s always guitar,” she says. “I’ll normally come up with a really simple chord pattern that’s like bordering on folk.

Everyone should trust their instincts… sometimes options can be so overwhelming and stressful

“I’ll mumble melodies and make up nonsensical lyrics, then patiently let them turn into an idea from my subconscious. From there, I’ll write it along to a drum machine, and just get in a loop.

“Electric parts and lead hooks normally come later, in the studio or in pre-production. I think the studio is the place to experiment with sounds and pedals. I’ve noticed over the years that songs normally start off softer and slowe before I take them into a studio. Then they get louder and faster – and on tour they get faster again.

Courtney Barnett in Fender session

(Image credit: Fender)

“Sometimes I have to go up a key, because when things get louder or faster, you gotta sing it higher to break through. I try to keep that process in mind and not be too attached to the different stages.”

While Barnett is most often described as a singer-songwriter, guitar is central to her art. “I was just so obsessed since I was a kid,” she says. “When family friends had one, I always wanted to pick it up.

“I think curiosity is the greatest part of learning an instrument. You have to be willing to go along with that process, being bad at something. Instead of a chore or something that was difficult, I just found it really exciting to slowly get better at something.”

She argues: “Everyone should just trust their instincts and what they like. Sometimes the options can be so overwhelming and so stressful. If you don’t know what the right thing to get is, who cares? Just get whatever and start playing.”

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Rosanne Cash playing her Gibson acoustic guitar – her &#039;Cash&#039; strap lies beside her on a table

“I can play barre chords and my dad couldn’t. He had a strum that was identifiably his, but I learned from the Carter women. Mine is more of a Carter scratch”: How Rosanne Cash found her sound – and captured Johnny’s design flair in her signature Gibson
Jeff Buckley and Gary Lucas perform live, next to Chris Cornell performing live

“I did a shred solo on his cover of Billie Jean. That’s controversial among the fans… but he loved it”: When Chris Cornell left Audioslave, he turned to Jeff Buckley’s guitar foil to make his mark
Gibson RD

“A cult classic is reborn”: One of Gibson’s most obscure designs makes a comeback with the revival of the RD – and it's unlike any other Gibson Custom model around
See more latest
Most Popular
Rosanne Cash playing her Gibson acoustic guitar – her &#039;Cash&#039; strap lies beside her on a table
“I can play barre chords and my dad couldn’t. He had a strum that was identifiably his, but I learned from the Carter women. Mine is more of a Carter scratch”: How Rosanne Cash found her sound – and captured Johnny’s design flair in her signature Gibson
Tommy Thayer of KISS performs onstage during the Tribeca Festival screening of &quot;Biography: KISStory&quot; at Battery Park on June 11, 2021 in New York City.
“I remember thinking, ‘I’ll show them – they don’t realize they made a mistake.’ It’s not just the wins, it’s the determination you build from the losses”: Tommy Thayer’s junior high disappointment fired him up for success with Kiss
Nate Garrett of Spirit Adrift pictured at home with a Gibson Les Paul. He wears a Danzig T-shirt and is there are books, amps, and LPs in the background.
“I want some people to be outraged – I feel like that would be a true way to honor Type O”: Welcome to Nate Garrett’s Neon Nightmare, the Spirit Adrift guitarist’s ’80s horror-inspired tribute to Peter Steele
Man playing acoustic guitar in his garden
"Upgrading from your entry-level acoustic opens the door to an entirely new world of tonewoods, body shapes, and brands": 6 signs it's time to upgrade from your first acoustic guitar
Man playing Fender Telecaster while sitting down
“It began as a sharp abdominal pain. A decade later I received the shock diagnosis – I had ‘Telecaster Rib’”: I spent thousands trying to identify the source of my pain – it turned out to be my Fender Telecaster
Dario Lorina poses with a Wylde Audio electric guitar
“It was under my dad’s bed when I was a kid. When it slid out from underneath the bed… it was like the heavens were opening up”: How Zakk Wylde’s sparring partner Dario Lorina started a new chapter – with the help of a holy grail Les Paul
Paul Gilbert poses with his Ibanez Kikusui Fireman, a guitar inspired by a sake bottle
“I put large erasers under the pickups. I play pretty loud with Mr. Big, so I take extra precautions to keep feedback to a minimum”: Paul Gilbert names his three favorite guitars – including one that was stolen very recently
Bassist and keyboard player John Paul Jones performing with British heavy rock group Led Zeppelin, at Earl&#039;s Court, London, May 1975. The band were initially booked to play three nights at the venue, from 23rd to 25th May, but due to public demand, two more concerts were later added, for 17th and 18th May.
“Bonzo and I were great groovers. People would dance to our music. There aren't many hard rock bands these days that people dance to”: John Paul Jones breaks down his Led Zeppelin bass approach – and what separated his and Jimmy Page's riffs
Todd Rundgren performs at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 29, 1986
“The guitar was in horrible shape. The paint job was all flaked off, it didn’t have the original tailpiece... at one point, the headstock snapped off”: He's a hitmaker who owned Eric Clapton's “The Fool” SG, produced Meat Loaf, and played with Ringo Starr
Sue Foley performs during 2023 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 05, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
“You really can’t completely replicate what she does, which is a beautiful thing. She took it to her grave”: Sue Foley has spent 25 years researching the unsung female pioneers of guitar – these are the most important players she discovered