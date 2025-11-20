“We wanted to allow every fan to say, ‘I helped put this statue here’”: The first images of a Gary Moore tribute statue have been released – but the campaign needs support to finish the project
The first images of a Gary Moore statue that’s set to be erected in Belfast, Northern Ireland, honoring the late guitar hero have been released – and fans have been asked for their help to take the project into its next phase.
In January, it was announced that a proposal submitted by Belfast Green Party council Brian Smyth – filed on behalf of the Wild Frontier Memorial Project – to commission a statue in honor of Moore had been approved.
At the time, the City Council were carrying out land checks of potential sites where the statue could be erected. Now, a clay impression of the statue has been completed, and has been given the approval of the electric guitar legend’s family ahead of a final bronze casting.
Wild Frontier Memorial Project are encouraging fans to weigh in with support for the “first impression” statue, which has been sculpted by artist David A Annand.
The clay model is just the start, though. Fan support has covered the cost of the first impression, but another £70,000 is required to cover final construction and transportation costs for the bronze sculpture.
As such, an online crowdfunding page has been set up to raise funds for the project. Money has also been raised via tribute gigs in Dublin and Belfast.
Belfast City Council has given its support for Moore’s statue, and is currently still pinning down a location for it to stand in the city’s cultural and tourism hub.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“It was overwhelming to see the first images of Gary’s statue,” says Gary’s sister, Patricia Moore. “It now feels like a reality. We always wanted this to be a statue that Gary’s fans had ownership of.
“We wanted to allow every fan to say, ‘I helped put this statue here.’ It feels so close but there’s still a way to go. We are all looking forward to a day when people will visit Belfast to pay their respects to Gary and the statue.
“We just need a big push to get the funding needed, and we hope fans will be encouraged with the clay model images!”
The project, which has been in the works for around five years, has received the support of former Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham, and Doug Aldrich.
Visit the Gary Moore statue crowdfunder page to support the project.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.