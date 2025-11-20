“We wanted to allow every fan to say, ‘I helped put this statue here’”: The first images of a Gary Moore tribute statue have been released – but the campaign needs support to finish the project

The first images of a Gary Moore statue that’s set to be erected in Belfast, Northern Ireland, honoring the late guitar hero have been released – and fans have been asked for their help to take the project into its next phase.

In January, it was announced that a proposal submitted by Belfast Green Party council Brian Smyth – filed on behalf of the Wild Frontier Memorial Project – to commission a statue in honor of Moore had been approved.

At the time, the City Council were carrying out land checks of potential sites where the statue could be erected. Now, a clay impression of the statue has been completed, and has been given the approval of the electric guitar legend’s family ahead of a final bronze casting.

Wild Frontier Memorial Project are encouraging fans to weigh in with support for the “first impression” statue, which has been sculpted by artist David A Annand.

The clay model is just the start, though. Fan support has covered the cost of the first impression, but another £70,000 is required to cover final construction and transportation costs for the bronze sculpture.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wild Frontier Memorial Project) (Image credit: Wild Frontier Memorial Project)

As such, an online crowdfunding page has been set up to raise funds for the project. Money has also been raised via tribute gigs in Dublin and Belfast.

Belfast City Council has given its support for Moore’s statue, and is currently still pinning down a location for it to stand in the city’s cultural and tourism hub.

“It was overwhelming to see the first images of Gary’s statue,” says Gary’s sister, Patricia Moore. “It now feels like a reality. We always wanted this to be a statue that Gary’s fans had ownership of.

“We wanted to allow every fan to say, ‘I helped put this statue here.’ It feels so close but there’s still a way to go. We are all looking forward to a day when people will visit Belfast to pay their respects to Gary and the statue.

“We just need a big push to get the funding needed, and we hope fans will be encouraged with the clay model images!”

The project, which has been in the works for around five years, has received the support of former Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham, and Doug Aldrich.

Visit the Gary Moore statue crowdfunder page to support the project.