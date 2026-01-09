Sick of your stompboxes getting stuck to your ’board? D’Addario’s Pedal Pry Tool is a mini crowbar that makes pedal removal easier than ever

For pedalboard users, hook-and-loop tape is both a blessing and a curse, which is why the ever-practical D’addario has come up with the XPND Pedal Pry Bar – a mini crowbar specifically designed to prize pedals from ultra-sticky ‘boards.

Joining the firm’s XPND range of player accessories, the tool is “designed to make pedal removal faster and easier than ever for musicians.” That means no more struggling to rip pedals off pedalboards when it’s time for a rejig (or a frivolous expansion).

It operates exactly as you'd expect. By wedging it under your stompboxes, it frees pedals that have been secured in place with hook-and-loop systems and other adhesives that would have He-Man breaking a sweat to best. More importantly, it won’t damage your gear in the process.

The XPND Pedal Pry Bar is compatible with any board and is made with pedalboard tinkerers in mind. In other words, you won’t need to think twice about rearranging the 'board – or swapping out that old overdrive pedal for a shiny new fuzz.

When you’re done prying to your heart’s content, its diminutive form makes it ideal for storing underneath the board itself, or wherever is most convenient.

It’s available today and is priced at $9.99.

See D’Addario for more.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more pedalboard solutions from D’Addario, see its rechargeable power supply, its pedalboard-mounted mic stand – which looks to solve an age-old real estate battle – and the guitar strap designed especially for heavy guitars.