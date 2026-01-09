Sick of your stompboxes getting stuck to your ’board? D’Addario’s Pedal Pry Tool is a mini crowbar that makes pedal removal easier than ever
If you have a tendency to go OTT with the hook-and-loop tape, this could become a gig bag essential
For pedalboard users, hook-and-loop tape is both a blessing and a curse, which is why the ever-practical D’addario has come up with the XPND Pedal Pry Bar – a mini crowbar specifically designed to prize pedals from ultra-sticky ‘boards.
Joining the firm’s XPND range of player accessories, the tool is “designed to make pedal removal faster and easier than ever for musicians.” That means no more struggling to rip pedals off pedalboards when it’s time for a rejig (or a frivolous expansion).
It operates exactly as you'd expect. By wedging it under your stompboxes, it frees pedals that have been secured in place with hook-and-loop systems and other adhesives that would have He-Man breaking a sweat to best. More importantly, it won’t damage your gear in the process.
The XPND Pedal Pry Bar is compatible with any board and is made with pedalboard tinkerers in mind. In other words, you won’t need to think twice about rearranging the 'board – or swapping out that old overdrive pedal for a shiny new fuzz.
When you’re done prying to your heart’s content, its diminutive form makes it ideal for storing underneath the board itself, or wherever is most convenient.
It’s available today and is priced at $9.99.
See D’Addario for more.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
