“His raw honesty and blues-soaked power permanently reshaped American music”: A new Gregg Allman documentary is coming to cinemas in Summer 2026

Gregg Allman is to be the subject of a brand-new documentary film that captures “the artistry and the humanity behind the legend.”

The news comes amid a slew of biopic movie releases spotlighting some of guitar’s biggest artists, from the Beatles and The Boss to B.B. King. The documentary, due for release in the summer, charts the guitarists’ role in architecting southern rock as part of the legendary Allman Brothers Band.

The Music of My Soul will be the inaugural release from Subtext, founded in January 2026 by documentarians Danielle DiGiacomo, Brian Levy, and Teddy Liouliakis to “champion music-driven and culturally resonant cinema.” The film was made in association with Rolling Stone Films and is due for a theatrical release.

The Music of My Soul “traces Allman’s journey through profound personal tragedy and hard-won redemption, revealing how his raw honesty and blues-soaked power permanently reshaped American music.”

It is driven by never-before-seen interviews and from-the-archive performance footage to paint an “intimate portrait of Allman” both on and off the stage. That means that, while musical reflections soak up the Allman Brothers at their creative peak, bigger-picture reflections detail how the band shaped American culture, highlighting Allman’s deep-rooted respect for Black musicians against the grain of contemporary thinking as he and the band rejected racial divisions.

On a more personal note, it will also explore his complex relationship with fame, the death of his brother, Duane, and his much-publicised marriage to pop icon, Cher.

It’s been directed by Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning filmmaker James Keach, who was a key figure in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line, and more recent films on Glen Campbell, David Crosby, and Linda Ronstadt.

“Gregg Allman’s music is woven into the fabric of American culture, and this film captures both the artistry and the humanity behind the legend,” says Subtext’s Brian Levy. “We’re proud to bring the film to American audiences, offering devoted fans rare insight and archival material while introducing Gregg’s legacy to a new generation.”

In 2024, Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks teamed up to complete unfinished Gregg Allman songs for Haynes' studio album, Million Voices Whisper. It revived an ABB guitar partnership that had lasted 13 years, between 2001 and 2014.