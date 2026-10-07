“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the Hurricane back onto the stage”: Nita Strauss returns to Alice Cooper’s band for the first time after her temporary leave

Alice Cooper welcomed Nita Strauss back into his band to perform in Las Vegas for an NFL halftime show.

Cooper’s and co entertained the Allegiant Stadium Raiders in Sin City as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was a quickfire set of three early 1970s hits: No More Mr. Nice Guy, I’m Eighteen, and School’s Out. It was Strauss' first show with the band since becoming a mother earlier this year.

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Strauss handpicked 22-year-old Brit, Anna Cara, to take her place from April as she went on maternity leave. Cooper had Facetimed with Cara's parents ahead of her joining, and the young starlet has more than held her own, despite the overwhelming size of the gig.

Yet Strauss, 39, looked like she had never been away during the performance. Mind you, she was in familiar territory, having been in Cooper’s band since 2014. She is set to make a permanent return to the lineup in the coming weeks.

“Quick trip to Vegas for a super fun (but short) Alice Cooper set at Allegiant Stadium Raiders v Chiefs halftime today,” Strauss posted on Instagram after their set. “Heartbreaking end to the game, but we had a blast.”

Cooper is set to embark on a short book tour, before Strauss returns properly for a run of shows starting at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL, on October 27.

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“Nita opened our 2026 touring season in Las Vegas back in March and is now returning to close out 2026 with us there,” Cooper said last month (via Louder). “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the Hurricane back onto the stage. Bringing Nita back after she took a break to start a family is the perfect way to wrap up 2026.”

While Strauss was away, Ibanez dropped another new signature for the shredder, and the rest of the band were blown away by Cara’s playing, attitude, and Gary Moore-like Vibrato.