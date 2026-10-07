The secret supergroup that once featured Eddie Van Halen has been resurrected – and has recruited John Petrucci, Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa and Steve Lukather

Sterling Ball has resurrected his secret supergroup for a new age, recruiting Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai, Steve Lukather and more for an upcoming covers album.

Those attuned to Ball’s musical history will know that this is essentially a continuation of the off-the-books supergroup he has been spearheading for decades.

In the past, the group has boasted everyone from Albert Lee to Eddie Van Halen on its roster. Now, it has some fresh faces set for a surprising covers record that will see each of them go out their comfort zones.

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Biff Baby’s Allstars features a core lineup of Ball – who is both Ernie Ball’s son and a bass guitar legend for his work on the Bongo Bass – drummer John Ferraro and keyboardist Jim Cox.

Across their new self-titled album, expect guitar solos galore, with everyone from John Petrucci and Steve Vai, to Steve Lukather, Albert Lee, and Joe Bonamassa contributing.

Many of those players are part of the Ernie Ball clan, naturally, but it isn’t an exclusive party, as Vai and Bonamassa’s presence confirms.

Blues Saraceno, who once played in a band with Cream alumni Ginger Backer and Jack Bruce, and drummer Chad Wackerman (Frank Zappa, Allan Holdsworth) also feature.

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“So thrilled to be part of another monumental collaboration forged by my dear friend, Sterling Ball,” Petrucci enthuses. “Joining my brothers in shred for this incredible Allstars lineup is an absolute honor.”

The record is made up of newly interpreted cover songs, including Golden Earring’s Radar Love – perhaps in honor of George Kooymans who passed away last summer – and a medley of two Allman Brothers Band classics: Whipping Post and One Way Out.

“It truly is pure joy to hear everyone’s unique interpretations of these classic songs and make music together with my friends,” Petrucci adds. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear this very special release!”

Biff Baby’s Allstars continues a glowing legacy for Ball’s supergroup. They once boasted Eddie Van Halen amongst their ranks, and at one notable gig, Albert Lee had the virtuoso squirming.

“On a couple of gigs, we had Eddie Van Halen playing with us. He said, ‘I can’t play on that!’ I said, ‘Yes, you can – you can do all that tapping!’ And of course he was great,” Lee told Guitar World earlier this year.

“In 1982 I started a band to play California Clubs called Biff Baby’s Allstars,” Ball explains in his own Instagram post. “The original core was me, my brother Sherwood, John Ferraro, Jim Cox and Albert Lee. On my 30th birthday Steve Morse joined the band. We played clubs all over California.

“Along the way Steve Lukather joined. It was awesome. We would call a club and tell the band to not play, they would get paid and I would buy their dinners. In the early ‘90s Eddie Van Halen played a bunch, Rodney Crowell, John Petrucci, Blues Sarasceno Steve Vai, Jay Graydon were regulars. It was ego free, with everybody bringing their best playing and even better accompaniment.”

The band stopped gigging around 15 years ago, but their friendship has gone the distance. So, it was time for a reunion, and to play some “fun old songs.”

“Most of the great guests picked songs that you would never associate with them,” Ball says, which means the 11/8 boogie of Whipping Post may not feature the algorithmic right hand of John Petrucci.

The album releases on November 27. Head to Biff Baby’s Allstars for more.