“I’d seen pictures of Keith Richards playing it. I figured I’d try one out”: How Joe Perry found his ultimate slide guitar

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And even better still, the Ampeg Dan Armstrong was see-through…

Joe Perry wears a silver shirt and plays his see-through Dan Armstrong live onstage.
(Image credit: Aaron Perry)

If you’re looking for the perfect guitar for slide, then, as per Joe Perry, look no further than an Ampeg-era Dan Armstrong.

According to Perry, the guitar’s composition, fit, and finish make it the pick for when he needs to get dirty, gritty, bluesy, and slide tones.

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It’s for these reasons and more that Perry chose it back in the day and still goes to it now.

Your see-through Dan Armstrong is pretty rare. They’re going for big bucks these days.

I think they reissued those. Well, maybe they’re bootleg Chinese ones, because I see them pop up every now and then. I figured somebody had to be out there making them, but they didn’t make many in the beginning.

The neck doesn’t move, and it stays in tune, so it’s been a really good slide guitar for me. It’s actually my go-to for slide.

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Did you modify it?

With the clear-body one, if you could get the right pickup in there – because some of the pickups they came with weren’t great – it was good. I had somebody build a little thing so I could put a Seymour Duncan in there, but now it’s straight-up original with the original pickups, which sound really good.

I use that guitar when I play in open A or open G. They have a great feel and a flatter neck radius, which really lends itself to slide. They are great, cool-looking guitars, so it checks both boxes.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and MusicRadar. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Morello, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.

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