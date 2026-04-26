“I’d seen pictures of Keith Richards playing it. I figured I’d try one out”: How Joe Perry found his ultimate slide guitar

If you’re looking for the perfect guitar for slide, then, as per Joe Perry, look no further than an Ampeg-era Dan Armstrong.

According to Perry, the guitar’s composition, fit, and finish make it the pick for when he needs to get dirty, gritty, bluesy, and slide tones.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that said guitar – which is also a favorite of the Rolling Stones – is a stunner. Its unique see-through looks make it a six-string like no other.

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It’s for these reasons and more that Perry chose it back in the day and still goes to it now.

Your see-through Dan Armstrong is pretty rare. They’re going for big bucks these days.

I think they reissued those. Well, maybe they’re bootleg Chinese ones, because I see them pop up every now and then. I figured somebody had to be out there making them, but they didn’t make many in the beginning.

What led you to pick up that guitar?

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I remember being in a music store in, like, 1971, and because the Rolling Stones were using all Ampeg stuff, and I’d seen pictures of Keith Richards playing it, I figured I’d try one out. As it turned out, it’s solid as a rock.

The neck doesn’t move, and it stays in tune, so it’s been a really good slide guitar for me. It’s actually my go-to for slide.

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Did you modify it?

With the clear-body one, if you could get the right pickup in there – because some of the pickups they came with weren’t great – it was good. I had somebody build a little thing so I could put a Seymour Duncan in there, but now it’s straight-up original with the original pickups, which sound really good.

I use that guitar when I play in open A or open G. They have a great feel and a flatter neck radius, which really lends itself to slide. They are great, cool-looking guitars, so it checks both boxes.