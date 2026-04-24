“He got hit in the face with a beer… We’re all a little mad when we get pelted – I don't understand why they throw cans at us”: Inside the rabble-rousing country rock guitar madness of Treaty Oak Revival

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A beer can in the face? That ain’t nothin’ for these punk-country-rock troubadours (who you might’ve already heard if you’ve binged on Landman)

Treaty Oak Revival&#039;s Sam Canty is in the background as Lance Vanley and Jeremiah Vanley jam in the foreground.
(Image credit: Paige Williams)

Despite titling a hit song Bad State of Mind, Treaty Oak Revival are in a good place.

The Odessa, Texas, quintet’s vibrant, genre-blurring sound – vocalist and acoustic strummer Sam Canty describes them as a “rock band with a country accent” – has put them in front of massive crowds at punk fests like the Warped Tour, C&W-curated blowouts like Stagecoach and at their own sold-out shows.

They’ve gotten their music on Paramount Plus’ Landman and racked up platinum-streaming singles since 2020. Their third album, West Texas Degenerate, debuted at the top of the Rock and Americana/Folk charts at the end of 2025. Another smash hit from the fall didn’t go over as well.

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Of the frothing frenzy the quintet instills in their fandom, he adds, “We're all a little mad when we get pelted; I don't understand why they throw cans at us.”

“All I can think of is a casserole,” Lance says with a laugh of the worlds-swirling aesthetic. While purists might think it odd to bring wrist-grindingly metallic judding to a country song – as on Naders – Treaty Oak Revival may be the ones to finally bring spin kicks and mosh moves to the Grand Ole Opry. “That's my favorite song on the record, probably because of that breakdown,” Jeremiah adds.

Though happy to deliver those djents, Jeremiah also scorches his way through a number of solos, from the mesquite-broiled arpeggiation of Blue Star to the Bad Horsie-riding finale of Bad State of Mind, a rare effects-laden ripper.

“Because I'm a pretty Plain Jane player, I don't use a lot of effects, but when I do, it's a phaser or a wah pedal,” he says. “It's just something I've always been a fan of, growing up listening to a lot of Kirk Hammett, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix. I wanted to incorporate that wah into my playing.”

Gregory Adams
Gregory Adams

Gregory Adams is a Vancouver-based arts reporter. From metal legends to emerging pop icons to the best of the basement circuit, he’s interviewed musicians across countless genres for nearly two decades, most recently with Guitar World, Bass Player, Revolver, and more – as well as through his independent newsletter, Gut Feeling. This all still blows his mind. He’s a guitar player, generally bouncing hardcore riffs off his ’52 Tele reissue and a dinged-up SG.

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