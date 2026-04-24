“My dad said, ‘Take a seat – a band is coming in to make a record.’ I spotted a guitar case entering through the side door… carried by none other than B.B. King”: Billy Gibbons on how B.B. King changed his life

As a young boy, by way of his father who was involved in the music business, a young Billy Gibbons got the chance to sit in and watch B.B. King do his thing live and in the flesh while in the studio.

Surely, this would have impacted anyone, let alone an aspiring young six-stringer. But judging by Gibbons’ ZZ-Top catalogue, which includes big-time hits and even bigger and very old-school bluesy-meets-rock licks, one could say that said studio foray impacted Gibbons more than most.

As for what he learned as a child watching a legend like King, Gibbons tells Guitarist: “The importance of some serious professionalism at that moment took hold. B.B. and company were, well… they were gettin’ down to business with no foolin’ ‘round.”

Article continues below

Later in life, Gibbons got to know King on a personal level, as well as a professional one. It was only then that he learned the veteran blues icon wasn’t just a hell of a player but a quality person to boot.

“B.B. was all about respecting the opportunity to become a spokesperson of a style [that] was inherited,” Gibbons says. “And then, he developed that style to the level that enthralled friends, fans and followers at every turn.”

Nowadays, Gibbons is the old-guard professor with a guitar in hand who’s impacting millions. It’s the way of things – a proverbial passing of the blues-guitar torch. But even now, when he has a quiet moment, Gibbons still looks back on King’s body of work.

“The early releases found from the Kent label’s catalogue are all worth a deep review,” Gibbons says of his favourites. “The classic shapes of tone and feel continued to surround B.B.’s works right up to the climax of his output. Great stuff, all[-around].

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You have a history with B.B. King. For those who don’t know, how did you end up sitting in on a session with him as a young boy?

Interesting encounter, to say the least! A visit to Bill Holford’s ACA Studios in Texas allowed me to jump aboard my dad’s ride to make the trip. Upon arrival, my dad said, ‘Take a seat over in that chair as a band is coming in to make a record!’

Next thing I knew, some guys came in and began arranging some gear, and then I spotted a guitar case entering through the side door… carried by none other than B.B. King. I remained quiet, yet at the same time something exciting was unfolding. When they kicked it in, I knew that was for me!

Gotta say, at seven years old, everything’s still quite new, and being in that room at that moment was simply beyond.

ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster] - YouTube Watch On

Did sitting in on that session with B.B. do anything to stoke your passion for guitar, or was that a runaway train, so to speak?

No question about it. The impact of that event zeroed in on the sound of electricity and hasn’t changed since. Coincidentally, [at a much later point in time] the sound of an unexpected B.B. shoutout stretched across an avenue in Las Vegas and, as it turned out, we were both residing just a stone’s throw down the same lane!

Upon invitation, we immediately gathered round and reignited a serious friendship, taking on the troubles of the world [laughs.] And then began delving into the depths, going way, way back, touching on Texas, Memphis and Mississippi.

Then there was the impact of some solid spiritual meaning, which appeared to have taken us both to that thing we called ‘the burden’, aka the electric six-string. Great tales ensued and the exchanges became ingrained with a sense of a righteous appreciation of this great American art form, the blues.

B. B. King - The Thrill Is Gone (Live at Montreux 1993) | Stages - YouTube Watch On

As you got older and more experienced as a listener and player, what did you notice about B.B. that perhaps an average listener wouldn’t?

Well, it’s fair to say just about anyone feeling the genuine delivery from B.B. and his entire outfit could take note that something of value was unfolding. B.B. exuded some honest enjoyment while working through years of delivering his inimitable style and savviness.

Have you ever tried to play any of B.B.’s music?

For the recent 10 years, an annual holiday gathering in Texas, known as ‘The Jungle Show’, takes the stage alongside Jimmie Vaughan, Mike ‘The Drifter’ Flanigin and Chris ‘Whipper’ Layton, where we open the performances with our version of one of BB’s great numbers [from the ’60s] named The Jungle.

We’re doing our best to remain interpreters within the scope of the originator. It’s nothing short of a blast.

B.B. King - The Thrill Is Gone [Crossroads 2010] (Official Live Video) - YouTube Watch On

There’s a story that, as adult, you met B.B. properly when you were 22. Did he remember you from the session you sat in on as a child?

Oh, yeah! In Las Cruces, New Mexico. We met somewhat informally while sharing a dressing room prior to the show, which sparked some lively discussions surrounding guitars. The recollection of that day back in the ’50s from the ACA session in Texas came much later when we gathered to join the tribute recording as B.B. was celebrating turning 80!

That same story says that B.B. asked to play your guitar and commented on how heavy your strings were. Is that true?

Yes. At the time, using heavy-gauge guitar strings was thought necessary for getting a big tone. When B.B. asked to try a few licks on my guitar, he quickly smiled and asked, ‘Why you working so hard?’ He then laid it down to show off a new set of his super-light-gauge strings. It was at that very moment that everything turned around. As B.B. then said, ‘Light is all right!’ [laughs]

How important was that switch to lighter strings when it came to harnessing your tone?

Thanks to Jim Dunlop, we’ve slithered down to sevens. They stretch, stay in tune and they don’t break. B.B., we thank you!

Ironically, the switch to lighten the load, so to speak, was automatic. First came the set of nines, then eights. And now, thanks to Jim Dunlop, we’ve slithered down to sevens. They stretch, stay in tune and they don’t break. B.B., we thank you!

If B.B. were here now, what tone secret or recommendation do you think he’d make?

Prior to his departure, B.B. kindly took time to offer encouragement with enthusiasm toward keeping an eye on authenticity. In as much as one would suspect, B.B. left his mark through so many superb recordings and shared that specialness with many.

From your standpoint, how do you recreate BB’s tone?

Getting close to creating something of a B.B. tone is more about taking time to allow some soul searching and inspiration. T’ain’t easy, yet B.B. would be first to offer a word of appreciation to go ahead with it.