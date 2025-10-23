“Turned each band member’s concept into reality”: The Smashing Pumpkins designed some wild Yamaha guitars to celebrate their first gigs in Japan in 12 years – and they were played live

To celebrate the Smashing Pumpkins' first Japanese shows in 12 years, Yamaha has brought each member's custom guitar designs to life, offering unique twists on the firm’s best-known instruments.

Among the crop there are two Pacifica models, a Custom BB bass guitar, and, for Kiki Wong, a pretty extravagant Revstar. The quartet of instruments reflects their unique personalities.

“Yamaha Guitars have been proudly working closely with The Smashing Pumpkins for over a decade,” the gear brand explains. “The Rock legends’ announcement that they would be performing in Japan for the first time in twelve years was the perfect opportunity to collaborate once again, this time on unique custom instruments for this special tour.

“Out of the Yamaha Guitar Development Custom Shop in Calabasas, Los Angeles, Yamaha’s Lead Electric Guitar Builder, Rafael Barajas, turned each band member’s concept into reality.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Yamaha) (Image credit: Yamaha)

As such, Yamaha says the PACP12M was the natural starting point for Billy Corgan to base his design, offering an alder body and maple neck/fingerboard tonewood combination.

Its custom sparkling purple finish takes it a little away from his existing Reverend High Tide Blue signature guitar, but tonally, the inclusion of his signature Railhammer Z-One pickups, which are bestowed with a chrome finish and a design that pays tribute to the classic Pumpkins EP The Aeroplane Flies High, gives it some familiarity. Amusingly, Corgan once revealed that the pickups were dressed that way without his permission.

James Iha's Pacifica looks far sleeker, with a black finish and matching pickguard. The PAC611H model provided the template because he prefers hardtail bridges. It also features Anderson Guitarworks high-output humbuckers.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The body has been repainted in a black finish mixed with iridescent sparkle to reflect stage lights, and the back of the neck has been sprayed with a satin finish for smooth playability up and down the neck,” Yamaha details.

Kiki Wong, who beat 10,000 applicants to the Pumpkins gig, is plenty familiar with Revstars. In fact, she got the new RSP20 Pro Series model just a few months ago, so it's no surprise that she gravitated towards that exact model for this build.

It's hard to look past its extravagant leopard print colorway, but beyond it, there are Seymour Duncan JB and Jazz humbuckers to bring it in line with her other go-to instruments.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Yamaha) (Image credit: Yamaha)

Last but not least, Jack Bate's bass is adorned in a crisp white finish and a Rising Sun, as a nod to Japan's flag.

The instruments, which were exclusively played across the band’s recent Japan dates, are now on display in the Yamaha Music Ginza Store in Chūō, Japan. They'll be on display throughout October.

In related news, Kiki Wong has explained how joining the alt-rock giants has made her a better player, while Corgan has detailed the one technique Wong has that's far beyond his skill level.