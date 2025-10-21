“It's a place where musicians find inspiration and where Fender gains direct insight from artists to co-create the future of music”: Following Nashville, Tokyo, and London, Fender sets its sights on Shanghai, and opens its first Artist Showroom in China

A Fender Artist Showroom has officially landed in China, specifically to the bustling Xuhui District in Shanghai – marking the fourth Artist Showroom worldwide for Fender, following locations in Tokyo, London, and Nashville.

The multifaceted space is set to provide “elevated services” to Fender China's extensive roster of artists and serve as a working space for Shanghai-based Fender artist marketing and product teams.

“From London to Nashville, and Tokyo, each Fender Artist Showroom is more than just a physical location, it's an emotional bridge connecting artists with the brand,” asserts Edward Cole, President of Fender Asia-Pacific.

Fender Artist Showroom Shanghai's second floor (Image credit: Fender)

“It's a place where musicians find inspiration and support, and where Fender gains direct insight from artists to co-create the future of music. This move is not only a key extension of our global strategy but also a solid commitment reflecting our firm belief in the future of the Chinese market and our long-term investment here.”

The opening ceremony featured a surprise performance by the acclaimed band INNOUT, with guitarist Jun Xiao and drummer An Yu providing a taste of what's to come at the Fender Artist Showroom Shanghai.

“For us musicians, Fender is the most reliable partner in our creation and performance,” says INNOUT guitarist Jun Xiao. “As a Chinese musician, I'm thrilled to witness the opening of the Fender Artist Showroom Shanghai and look forward to closer connections and collaboration with the Chinese team in the future.”

(Image credit: Fender)

The two-floor building features a new product display area, a guitar tech station, and an amp room equipped with the latest Fender guitars for artists to test. There is also a workspace for the Fender China team, ensuring that “they remain closely connected to the local music community.”

As for its other showroom in Asia, the Fender Artist Showroom in Tokyo recently played host to the rollout of Fender Japan’s new Godzilla Strats, one of which is a $36,000 Custom Shop model with a Godzilla roar button.