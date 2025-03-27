“Could I even afford a real-life amp that sounds like that modeler? I don’t think so. Living in L.A. makes this tough”: Session guitarist to the stars Justus West explains why plugins are essential even in high-profile studios

News
By ( Total Guitar ) Contributions from published

West, who was recently credited on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, discusses how session players, not producers, are largely responsible for finding the right guitar tones for a project

Justus West performs during Future X Sounds Concert at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on August 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Justus West is quickly building a reputation as one of the most in-demand session guitarists for some very (very) high-profile acts. His hefty résumé includes working with Thundercat, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Alicia Keys, and Snoop Dogg – not to mention Beyoncé – and, oh, did we mention that he's also one of John Mayer's favorite contemporary guitarists?

So, it's only fitting that he's lifting the veil on the lesser-known aspects of working as a session musician in 2025 – including navigating the worlds of plugins, amps, and digital modelers – all in pursuit of the right tone.

“There are great guitar plugins out there, Neural DSP and Safari Pedals, really stellar stuff. Producers do not know about these plugins!” he tells Guitar World.

“It's still on the player to have a plethora of tones and offerings. Some of them would have the amp there, like, ‘This is kind of what I'm looking for,’ but a lot of producers are just not that granular.”

However, according to West, this is not necessarily a negative thing, since, as he succinctly puts it, “the producer's job is to look over the entire song and the whole album.”

To stay competitive, it's crucial for session guitarists to have access to “an array of plugins, amps, and nowadays even mics. Here in LA, a lot of big-name studios don’t have an amp locker or a mic locker anymore.”

Beyoncé - 16 CARRIAGES (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Beyoncé - 16 CARRIAGES (Official Visualizer) - YouTube
Watch On

And with the changing nature of recording – and the studio setup itself – does West automatically opt for digital modelers nowadays? “I only use that stuff when I’m absolutely forced to!” he reveals. “I’m still using an amp. I’m into being loud and having fun.

“For people who are touring and playing two-hour sets that have a wide array of tones, Fractals and Kempers are very helpful, because you can get tones that you would normally need to travel with seven amps to do. But I still use an amp any time I possibly can.”

As for his work on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter? “I used the Neural DSP Plini plugin to play on 16 Carriages. Could I even afford a real-life amp that sounds like that modeler? I don’t think so. Living in L.A. makes this tough because you're paying all this money for rent, and your place is not that big. I don't have space to have a bunch of amps!”

Recently, West continued to expose the music industry's underbelly by calling out labels for prioritizing awards over paying session musicians on time.

Guitar World's full interview with Justus West will be published in the coming weeks.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon

“If you get the timing wrong, it’s wrong for the whole thing”: Ed Sheeran gives Jimmy Fallon a looper pedal masterclass – and offers his top tips for solo jams
Andy Fairweather Low is suited and booted as he plays an archtop live during a 2022 UK festival appearance.

“When I worked with Eric Clapton, I thought I was getting fired every tour”: Andy Fairweather Low on his first gig, a beloved dumpster guitar find and the mistake he made with Roger Waters that he can never forget
Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon

“If you get the timing wrong, it’s wrong for the whole thing”: Ed Sheeran gives Jimmy Fallon a looper pedal masterclass – and offers his top tips for solo jams
See more latest
Most Popular
Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon
“If you get the timing wrong, it’s wrong for the whole thing”: Ed Sheeran gives Jimmy Fallon a looper pedal masterclass – and offers his top tips for solo jams
TC Electronic Ditto 2
“Redefining a winning formula”: TC Electronic upgrades its beloved looper with the Ditto 2 – but can it keep up in an increasingly competitive market?
Pete Townshend plays a red Fender Stratocaster onstage during The Who&#039;s 2023 show at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, UK
“If I told AI, ‘Write a load of Pete Townshend songs like he used to in 1973,’ a lot of Who fans would be really pleased”: Pete Townshend threatens to turn to AI if fans don’t stop asking him to play The Who’s hits
The three bodies of the Gibson Custom Select 1964 ES-345 Reissues
“A rare bird with unique details”: Gibson Custom's 1964 ES-345 Select models offer ‘woulda, coulda’ mods and lavish Mist finishes on a vintage-style hollow-body build
John Mayer and Andy Summers pose backstage at Live Earth with their Martin acoustics
“You got it!” Rare footage of Andy Summers teaching John Mayer how to play Message in a Bottle surfaces online
Left-Nita Strauss performs at Palace Of Fine Arts on February 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California; Right-Yvette Young of Covet performs during Swanfest at Heart Health Park on April 23, 2022 in Sacramento, California
“I was very inspired by my Ibanez sister and the way she approaches her songwriting and her chords”: Nita Strauss reveals how Yvette Young inspired one of her favorite riffs she’s ever written
Gene Simmons
“You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content”: Gene Simmons defends paid roadie scheme
Brent Hinds
Brent Hinds plays first show since leaving Mastodon – and he has plenty more lined up
Gibson Tobias Bass Guitars 2025
“The ace up the sleeve of bass players around the globe since 1978”: Tobias instruments were trailblazers in the bass world. Now they’re back as part of the Gibson family
Flakeybiskits and Eddie Van Halen performing EVH&#039;s signature split jump
“EVH would be so proud”: 16-year-old shredder nails Van Halen’s Live Without a Net solo at school talent show – and captures Eddie’s tone with a budget modeling amp