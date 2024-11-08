“I went in there and I was like, ‘I need a really good fuzz.’ And they had this pedal there”: Myles Kennedy names the “secret sauce” stompbox he thinks every guitar player should own

News
By
( , )
Contributions from
published

The Alter Bridge icon used the sub-$200 octave fuzz pedal on his recent solo record

Myles Kennedy of the American rock band Alter Bridge performs in concert during Resurrection Fest 2023 on June 29, 2023 in Viveiro, Spain
(Image credit: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images)
Myles Kennedy - "Say What You Will" (Official Video) - YouTube Myles Kennedy -
Watch On

It’s safe to say that Myles Kennedy – Alter Bridge icon, PRS signature artist and frequent Slash collaborator – knows a thing or two about great guitar tones, as evidenced by his stellar back catalog.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from