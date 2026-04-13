“It's a struggle every day. The good news is I can still play music. I can still play guitar”: No Doubt's Tom Dumont reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has recently revealed that he’s been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease.

Dumont is currently preparing for the band's residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas – No Doubt's first run of shows in 14 years – but has since shared his diagnosis via a “personal update” on social media.

“The last couple months, getting ready for the No Doubt Sphere shows, it’s been very fun,” he asserts. “Looking through old footage and looking at old photographs, relearning old songs, rehearsing, and creating all the video stuff for the Sphere.

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“It's kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I've gotten to lead as a musician all these years, and it's thanks to our families and our friends and listeners and you and everyone who's come to our shows over the years.”

The guitarist then segways to his health update, during which he explains that, after “experiencing a number of symptoms,” he went to a neurologist and was subsequently “diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease.”

A post shared by Tom Dumont (@tomdumontphoto) A photo posted by on

According to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, “Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a type of neurologic movement disorder, affecting the brain and causing difficulty with movements, or motor symptoms.”

“It's been a struggle. It's a struggle every day,” Dumont admits. “The good news is I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I've been doing really well.”

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Dumont also divulges that he decided to share his diagnosis publicly after seeing “so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media,” which not only helps erase some of the stigma but also raises awareness.

Judas Priest legend Glenn Tipton has spoken candidly about his struggle with Parkinson’s, and recently donated over $300,000 to research.