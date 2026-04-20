“A growing global movement to ensure his legacy is never forgotten”: Petition launched for Randy Rhoads memorial statue in his hometown of Burbank

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The project already has the backing of Randy’s sister, as well as his former Ozzy bandmate

Photo of Randy RHOADS; playing Gibson Les Paul guitar, performing live onstage with Ozzy Osbourne
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A campaign to memorialize Randy Rhoads with a statue at Stough Canyon Park in Burbank, California, has been launched.

The virtuoso shot to fame when he helped launched Ozzy Osbourne's solo career with two landmark albums, Blizzard of Ozz (1980) and Diary of a Madman (1981), masterminding some of the greatest guitar riffs and solos of all time.

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Support for the statue is gaining traction through a global petition. Lonero decided to kickstart the campaign after a conversation with Randy's sister, Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio, who has given it her backing.

The memorial, Lonero says, aims to create a lasting tribute that reflects Rhoads' global impact and deep connection to the Los Angeles music scene. It has been described by the official Rhoads tribute website as “a growing global movement to ensure his legacy is never forgotten”.

“Randy Rhoads is widely regarded as one of the most influential guitarists in rock history,” Lonero states. “His groundbreaking work with Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot reshaped heavy metal, inspired generations of musicians around the world, and set new standards for guitar performance and composition.”

Randy Rhoads and Ozzy Osbourne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Randy was a special person and musician,” Daisley concurs. “May his likeness be immortalized in this Burbank statue.”

Supporters can head over to Change to sign the petition, and are encouraged to share the campaign with friends. More information can be found at the Randy Rhoads Memorial Project website.

Rhoads’ legacy has already been honored in a variety of ways, including the MXR Rhoads Distortion+, which was created after MXR’s pedal gurus were granted access to the guitarist’s famed “chip pan” pedalboard.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.