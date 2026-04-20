“A growing global movement to ensure his legacy is never forgotten”: Petition launched for Randy Rhoads memorial statue in his hometown of Burbank

A campaign to memorialize Randy Rhoads with a statue at Stough Canyon Park in Burbank, California, has been launched.

The virtuoso shot to fame when he helped launched Ozzy Osbourne's solo career with two landmark albums, Blizzard of Ozz (1980) and Diary of a Madman (1981), masterminding some of the greatest guitar riffs and solos of all time.

A virtuoso whose skills were often pitted against Eddie Van Halen, and who's widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Rhoads' life was cut tragically short after a plane crash in 1982, while he was aged just 25.

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As such, Bill Lonero, a lifelong musician and Randy Rhoads fan, has launched The Randy Rhoads Memorial Project, which is planning to erect a statue in Rhoads' honor in his hometown of Burbank.

Support for the statue is gaining traction through a global petition. Lonero decided to kickstart the campaign after a conversation with Randy's sister, Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio, who has given it her backing.

Burbank Park was a key part of Rhoads' roots, with the project set to be funded through community support, donations, and fundraising initiatives. At this moment, the project is working to gather support and funds while preparing for approvals.

The memorial, Lonero says, aims to create a lasting tribute that reflects Rhoads' global impact and deep connection to the Los Angeles music scene. It has been described by the official Rhoads tribute website as “a growing global movement to ensure his legacy is never forgotten”.

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The campaign also has the backing of former Ozzy bassist, Bob Daisley, esteemed music photographer Neil Zlozower, and original Quiet Riot bassist Kelly Garni.

“Randy Rhoads is widely regarded as one of the most influential guitarists in rock history,” Lonero states. “His groundbreaking work with Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot reshaped heavy metal, inspired generations of musicians around the world, and set new standards for guitar performance and composition.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Randy was a special person and musician,” Daisley concurs. “May his likeness be immortalized in this Burbank statue.”

Supporters can head over to Change to sign the petition, and are encouraged to share the campaign with friends. More information can be found at the Randy Rhoads Memorial Project website.

Rhoads’ legacy has already been honored in a variety of ways, including the MXR Rhoads Distortion+, which was created after MXR’s pedal gurus were granted access to the guitarist’s famed “chip pan” pedalboard.