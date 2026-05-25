I've been covering Memorial Day guitar sales for 6 years. If you really want to save on guitar gear today, these are the 7 sales you need to check out – and it’s an Amazon-free zone

I’ve been covering the Memorial Day guitar sales for some years now (at least 6, but it could be longer - my sales-based memory is foggy), and I can’t recall a time when the discounts were this big on such a great range of guitar brands and product types.

So, truly, if you have some cash burning a hole in your bank account and you’re in the market to add something new to your rig – whether it’s a new pedal, a grab-and-play sofa guitar, or some upgraded software for recording at home – there are some seriously good deals available for your delectation today.

While Amazon is good for certain things around Memorial Day, like consumer tech bargains and stocking up on consumables like batteries or accessories such as a new clip-on tuner , Amazon is not the place I would direct guitarists for true Memorial Day bargains (ok, this 27% discount on the 4.5-star Guild Surfliner Deluxe is pretty awesome, but that’s about the size of it).

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No, the best savings are elsewhere, at proper music shops that we know and trust. And I’ve handpicked the best ones for you below.

Sweetwater: Up to 35% off pedal sale

Sweetwater is delivering sizeable stompbox savings to guitar players for Memorial Day, with big discounts applied across hundreds of pedals from brands including Fender, Line 6, Eventide, Warm Audio, Electro-Harmonix, Universal Audio and loads more brands we rate. Best sale for: Stompboxes! Read more Read less ▼

Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 30%

Save some serious cash at Guitar Center this Memorial Day. Until May 27th, you can grab up to 30% off a wide range of guitar gear from big names like Fender, Gibson, Taylor, PRS, and more. So, whether your rig needs an upgrade or you'd just like something new, GC is where it's at this Memorial Day. Best sale for: electric guitars Read more Read less ▼

Memorial Day Deals: Up to 60% off

Musician’s Friend is certainly living up to their name by dropping the biggest discounts of all for Memorial Day. Right now, you can bag up to 60% off a wide variety of musical goodies, from Fender and Martin guitars to electric drums and recording gear, so they've got your whole band covered. Best sale for: Big discounts on EVERYTHING! Read more Read less ▼

Reverb: Up to 46% off guitars & pedals

Whether you're shopping used, B-stock, or brand new gear, the Reverb Memorial Day sale is well worth checking out thanks to discounts hitting nearly half-off. There are some awesome pedal deals here at the moment, so one for those looking to stock up on stompboxes and kit out their 'boards ready for summer gigging season. Best sale for: B-stock and used Read more Read less ▼

IK Multimedia: Memorial Day ToneX deals

If you’re yet to dip your toe into the world of ToneX - which merges IK’s AI-equipped amp and effects software with powerful hardware - this sale makes it even more accessible with $50 off the incredible ToneX One micro pedal that we rated 4.5 our of 5 in our review . There’s also cash to be saved on the bass variant and a cool $100 off the larger Tonex Pedal. Best sale for: Everything ToneX Read more Read less ▼