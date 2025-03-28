“The Strat is the most versatile electric guitar that there is; but the Les Paul is a perfect instrument”: Sting guitarist Dominic Miller weighs in on the Strat vs. Les Paul debate – says the Strat loses despite being a more versatile instrument

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

It’s a debate that has raged for decades, and Sting’s six-string foil has some interesting arguments

Dominic Miller (left) and Sting perform onstage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sting guitarist Dominic Miller has made his case for the age-old Fender versus Gibson debate, believing the Les Paul to be “the perfect instrument”.

Interestingly, Les Paul’s innovative solid-body electric guitar design could have been a Fender model, with Leo Fender making him an offer before Gibson, his preferred manufacturer, finally got on board with his concept.

Because of that, the Les Paul and Fender’s flagship, now 70-year-old Stratocasterrecently called “a piece of art,” by Hans Zimmer – have consistently fought with one another for the electric guitar crown.

Miller uses both guitars for his shows with Sting, but as far as he’s concerned, there’s only one winner.

“They're two completely different instruments,” he tells Ultimate Guitar. “The strength of a Les Paul is the intonation stays really, really in, much more reliably than on a Fender. And the tuning always stays in. It's a much more reliable instrument in terms of tuning and intonation.

“Also,” he extends, “what I love about a Les Paul is it's got a wider tonal range than a Strat, I think. The lows are much lower, and the high is not quite as high as a Strat, but it's got a very bright sound on the bridge pickup, which I like. You can really mess around the volumes on the two different pickups, which makes a difference on the sound if you're using both pickups.”

Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Custom Les Paul Goldtop

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

Pickups and their electronic configurations will also divide opinion in this debate. LPs are typically loaded with humbuckers – although P-90s are making a comeback thanks to Joe Bonamassa and Warren Haynes – with a three-way switch.

Strats, conversely, are usually served up with a trio of single coils and a five-way switch. On paper, the Strat is arguably a little more versatile here. But it all comes down to a player’s taste.

“The strength of a Fender,” Miller says, turning to the competition, “is that there's nothing that you can't do on a Fender Strat. In terms of the wide sonic range is just incredible. That's why I think it's the most versatile electric solid-body guitar that there is. Closely followed by a Telecaster.”

Gibson, he says, is “standing alone. It's its own continent in a way that nothing sounds like a Gibson Les Paul.

Fender Player II Stratocaster

(Image credit: Phil Barker/Future)

“I mean, maybe an SG would sound a little bit like that because it's a solid body. It's got that 'Gibson sound.' But a Les Paul is a perfect instrument. I love it.”

Pushed on the weaknesses of the two electrics, he’s hard-pressed to provide answers but does pluck some out of the ether and his own experiences.

“The weakness of a Fender is the tuning goes out really easy, because it's a wobblier neck. You can have noise issues depending on what pickup configuration you have. And the weakness of a Les Paul, I would say, is that the bridge pickup is not as glassy as a Fender. That nice, very pristine upper range, it hasn't got.”

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Yoyoyoshie of Otoboke Beaver performs on the Park Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024.

“I’m extremely honored. It reminded me that it’s important to stick to my own playing style”: Her fans include Dave Grohl, Jack White and Eddie Vedder, and she’s the face of Fender’s Hello Kitty campaign. Why Yoyoyoshie is Japan’s next great guitar hero
Tyler Bryant and Rebecca Lovell hold up a blue Stratocaster guitar

“It’s a boy!” Rebecca Lovell and Tyler Bryant announce new baby with Stratocaster-themed gender reveal party
Yoyoyoshie of Otoboke Beaver performs on the Park Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024.

“I’m extremely honored. It reminded me that it’s important to stick to my own playing style”: Her fans include Dave Grohl, Jack White and Eddie Vedder, and she’s the face of Fender’s Hello Kitty campaign. Why Yoyoyoshie is Japan’s next great guitar hero
See more latest
Most Popular
Bachman-Tuner Overdrive 2025
"The BTO sound is BACK!!" Bachman-Turner Overdrive release first new material in over 25 years – and it features a Neil Young guitar solo
People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK.
One of the UK’s biggest music retailers takes website offline and shuts store for “maintenance”, fueling closure speculation
Tyler Bryant and Rebecca Lovell hold up a blue Stratocaster guitar
“It’s a boy!” Rebecca Lovell and Tyler Bryant announce new baby with Stratocaster-themed gender reveal party
The 2025 lineup of Jackson American Series Soloist guitars
“Designed with the next generation of heavy metal guitarists in mind”: Jackson updates the American Series Soloist with fresh finishes and an all-time classic pickup combo
Harley Benton ST-Jamster in scarlett candy apple
“Just add headphones”: Harley Benton’s latest Strat-style budget guitar comes with built-in effects – and costs just $140
Ace Frehley and John 5
“No one does it better than him. That’s what inspired me to do what I’m doing today”: John 5 likes to push his playing to the limit – but says Ace Frehley does one thing better than any shredder on the planet
Left-Lizzo at Lizzo In Real Life at The Wiltern on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Right-Charles Peterson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
“Guitar hurts so bad – I have so much respect for guitar players”: Lizzo sets the record straight on why she's starring in the upcoming Sister Rosetta Tharpe biopic – and her guitar journey so far
Gretsch Streamliner Collection 2025
“Revitalizes the best elements from the past and combines them with exciting new features”: Gretsch sends its Streamliner series “into the modern era” with a limited-edition launch
Actor/musician Corey Feldman performs onstage at The Canyon on September 17, 2022 in Agoura Hills, California
“I did everything I could to keep it as authentic as possible, as an extension to my tribute to Pink Floyd, without stealing from them in any way”: Corey Feldman personally sought David Gilmour and Roger Waters' blessings for his Floyd-esque album
From left to right: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram performs in concert at ACL Live on April 30, 2022 in Austin, Texas; Samantha Fish performs at O2 Academy Bournemouth on October 26, 2023 in Bournemouth, England; Zakk Wylde of Black Lebel Society performs on stage at Alcatraz on March 16, 2018 in Milan, Italy; Ally Venable performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020 at City National Grove of Anaheim on January 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California
“Young talent is just as capable of doing justice to Hendrix’s legacy”: The next generation of guitar stars join legends of the game to honor Jimi Hendrix at the 2025 Experience Hendrix tour