“I was having so much anxiety about getting a great sound that I wasn’t writing songs… I said, ‘I’m gonna stop thinking about it. This is going to be my sound’”: Tom Morello on his tone struggles and what he learned from teaching his son Roman how to play

Features
By
published

Rage Against The Machine icon discusses his unreleased Post Malone song, being outshredded by his son, pushing Iron Maiden for the Hall of Fame and why he avoids most endorsement deals

Tom Morello
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“What’s the state of the guitar?” Tom Morello asks. “How is it? Do people still play?” He’s asking because his 13-year-old son Roman has recently been ripping it up, as evidenced by Soldier in the Army of Love, a song they wrote together.

When told by Guitar World that the guitar is alive and flourishing, he replies: “I’m doing everything I can. Roman will be, too. Somebody's gotta break through. Perhaps this Post Malone song… my thought was it could be like the Beat It of pop.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.

More about guitarists