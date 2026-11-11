Ex-Faith No More guitarist makes surprise return to lineup after 31 years

Faith No More are set to return to the stage in 2027, and former guitarist Trey Spruance is back in the fold after 31 years.

After weeks of teasing their return, the experimental American band has posted an image to their socials showcasing the line-up – and some big name players are ecstatic.

Spruance, who formed Mr. Bungle with Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton in 1985, went on to join FNM in 1993. During a two-year spell, he featured on their fifth album, King for a Day... Fool got a Lifetime, meaning he’s now back in the picture after over 30 years away.

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Anthrax riffer Scott Ian, Korn's Munky, Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinmann, and Mike Vennart have all expressed their delight at the news in the comments section.

Spruance himself has also taken to socials to show off some FNM-branded Schecters and convey his own joy at the news.

“It means the world to me to be invited to strap on my big boy boots and join Faith No More for their upcoming appearances all around the world,” he writes.

“Looks like I’m gonna be riding out into the sunset well equipped with these fine angelic weapons – huge thanks to Schecter. [I’ll be] aiming my damnedest to do the Hudson and Martin eras proud.”

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Spruance replaced founding guitarist Jim Martin, and was subsequently succeeded by Jon Hudson, after Dean Menta filled his place on the King for a Day... tour.

“This is so crazy,” he adds. “I can’t believe I get to take this insane victory lap with Billy, Roddy, Mike and Mike!”

The guitarist’s first show back in the saddle will be at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 15, 2027, supporting System of a Down. That tour then hops over to Australia and New Zealand.

Two American shows, at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple, have already been confirmed for the summer, alongside a slew of Europe festival dates. With Ozzfest returning in 2027, the band could finally join that bill for the first time, too.

And if the FNM guys are in the mood for another reunion, Jerry Cantrell has previously spoken about his desire of reuniting his Degradation Trip band, which included FNM drummer Mike Bordin, and now-Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.