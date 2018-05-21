Guns N' Roses Announce Asian Tour

Guns N' Roses perform onstage at Madison Square Garden on October 11, 2017 in New York City. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Guns N' Roses have announced yet another leg of their Not in This Lifetime tour, one that will bring the band to Asia.

The dates—which are set for November—will take the band to Indonesia, the Phillippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. You can check out their full itinerary—including the dates for their summer tour of Europe—below.

Guns N' Roses also recently announced a massive reissue of their blockbuster 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction, featuring dozens of previously unreleased bonus tracks. The reissue is set to arrive in four different packages, and will be available June 29 via Universal Music Group. You can preorder any of one of the sets right here.

Guns N' Roses 2018 Tour Dates:

6/03 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

6/06 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen

6/09 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival

6/12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

6/15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

6/18 - Paris, France - Download Festival

6/21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände

6/26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium

6/29 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival

7/01 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico

7/04 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

7/07 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

7/09 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski

7/13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena

7/16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground

7/19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin

7/21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

11/8: Jakarta, Indonesia

11/11: Manila, Philippines

11/14: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11/17: Taipei, Taiwan

11/20: Hong Kong, China

11/21: Hong Kong, China

11/25: Abu Dhabi, UAE