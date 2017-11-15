Watch Guns N' Roses Play "Paradise City" with Dave Grohl in Tulsa

Throughout their ongoing Not in this Lifetime tour, Guns N' Roses haven't been shy about inviting famous friends onstage.

Last month, during a show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the band brought Pink onstage to assist them with the G N R Lies ballad, "Paradise," and—during their show last week at Houston's Toyota Center—the band brought out ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons to assist on that same song.

Last night, November 14, the band played the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Foo Fighters—in the midst of their own Concrete and Gold tour—happens to be playing the same venue tonight.

Never one to miss a collaboration, Axl Rose decided to bring Grohl—who "just happened to be in the neighborhood"—onstage for "Paradise City."

You can watch the performance above.

Guns N' Roses recently extended their Not in This Lifetime tour into 2018, announcing an extensive European trek that will take place throughout the summer.

You can stop by gunsnroses.com for more detailed ticket information.