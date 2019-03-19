Guthrie Govan Plays an Incredible One-Handed Solo While Drinking a Glass of Water

Sometimes active young guitarists get thirsty. Sometimes they even reach for a drink of water (or who knows what else) right in the middle of a song.
Guthrie Govan did exactly that during a 2017 gig in Tokyo. But, as the above video will attest, he didn't feel the need to stop shredding just because he was quenching his thirst for a good 40 seconds (give or take).
Even when he's playing a one-handed solo, Govan is truly a "humbler," much like the late, great Danny Gatton. Check it out! I feel thirsty now.