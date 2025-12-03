“I am a true enemy of the pick. It’s the most limiting thing in the world”: Marcin on why he will never use a guitar pick

The humble pick is seen as a key tool for many guitarists, but this virtuoso is strictly anti-plectrum

Marcin - D&#039;Addario 2025
(Image credit: D'Addario YouTube)

For some players, guitar picks are extensions of their bodies; they can’t be too far from one at any given time. Percussive acoustic guitar virtuoso Marcin, however, is the opposite. He’s a pick rebel.

It's always a good idea to have a few spare picks to hand at all times. You never know when you'll need one. But speaking to D’Addario, the former Total Guitar cover star has explained why he’ll never be seen using one.

“Man, it’s so funny that my nails have become this point of conversation whenever I do an interview,” he says, regarding his picking hand claws. “The left hand is obviously normal; it needs to be able to tap and to play like any guitar player. But I am a true enemy of the pick. I don't use a pick, ever.

“Even if I play electric, I'm not gonna use a pick. Why do I need a pick? If I have five picks right here on this hand.”

“It's the most limiting thing in the world. The pick is the nails, dude. I get heated [about the topic].”

Inside Marcin’s Genius: Rhythm, Technique & Tone | Marcin Interview - YouTube Inside Marcin’s Genius: Rhythm, Technique & Tone | Marcin Interview - YouTube
Watch On

Marcin has recently been accused of faking his virtuosity, but he hit back by writing a song that pleads his case for him in a highly inventive way.

The guitarist has said he wants to reinvent the acoustic guitar for a whole new generation, and his boundary-pushing approach to the instrument, while remaining sensitive to its tradition, is more than doing its part.

Elsewhere, Marcin isn't the only modern fingerstyle virtuoso to shun the pick. Last year, fusion ace Matteo Mancuso revealed he never learned how to play with a plectrum – but gave it a go during an interview with Rick Beato.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

