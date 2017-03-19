Hail! Hail! Chuck Berry! A Horde of Guitar Gods Honor a Rock and Roll Pioneer

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Guitarists and musicians from all genres are mourning the loss of guitar legend Chuck Berry, who died Saturday (March 18) at age 90.

The seemingly immortal Chuck Berry—whose playing inspired and informed many of the world’s greatest rock bands, including the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and AC/DC—had a profound effect on the evolution of popular music, not to mention the very concept of the guitar hero.

Below, you'll find a host of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram tributes from a horde of current guitar heroes, rock legends and other noteworthy musicians and social-media accounts. Tributes from Slash, Zakk Wylde, Dave Mustaine, Tommy Emmanuel, Brad Paisley, Brian May, Joe Walsh, AC/DC and Mick Jagger are included, and new posts are being added all the time.

Perhaps the most touching quote so far, however, is from the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards, whose style—and career path—was profoundly influenced by Berry:

"One of my big lights has gone out," Richards wrote. Check below for Richards' message and many more.

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is idefinitely n order. RIP

