Hear a Previously Unreleased, Piano-Only 1986 Demo of Guns N' Roses' "November Rain"

Guns N' Roses have premiered a previously unreleased, piano-only 1986 demo of their legendary 1991 ballad, "November Rain." You can check it out above.

Recorded as part of the band's 1986 "Sound City Session," the demo was marked for inclusion in the band's upcoming Appetite for Destruction box set.

The Appetite for Destruction reissue—which is set for release tomorrow, June 29, via Universal Music Group—will be available in a number of different packages, ranging from a single-disc, remastered version of the original album, (the first time the album has ever been remastered) to the Locked N' Loaded box set edition, which will set you back $999. You can read about the different packages in more detail right here.

