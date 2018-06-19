Hear Chris Cornell Cover Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" with Daughter Toni

On Sunday, in honor of Father's Day, Toni Cornell—Chris Cornell's 13-year-old daughter—shared a recording she made with her father of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U." You can hear it above.

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any," Toni Cornell wrote of the recording, which was posted on Chris Cornell's YouTube page.

"You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

The recording is available on all streaming services and digital retailers. All proceeds from the recording will go to the International Rescue Committee.

Chris Cornell was fond of covering "Nothing Compares 2 U" himself, and shared a recording of his spare, haunting acoustic version of the song shortly after Prince's death. You can hear that version below.